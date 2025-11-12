Journey Medical Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights

EmrosiTM total prescriptions increased 146% over the second quarter of 2025

Emrosi net revenues were $4.9 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical,”“the Company,”“we” or“our”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical's Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“Our third quarter 2025 results reflect continued strong execution and accelerating commercial momentum, with revenue increasing 21% year-over-year to $17.6 million. EmrosiTM continues to drive growth, generating $4.9 million in net sales in the third quarter alone, supported by robust market adoption and payer access that continues to expand. We anticipate the growth of Emrosi and our established dermatology commercial infrastructure to generate significant operating leverage going forward.”

Mr. Maraoui added,“Emrosi's clinical differentiation was further validated this quarter through a pooled Phase 3 efficacy analysis presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, which confirmed statistically significant clinical superiority over both Oracea® and placebo. As Emrosi gains recognition among both dermatologists and patients, we believe it is well-positioned to become the preferred treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2025:



Revenues totaled $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 21% increase compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by incremental net product revenue related to the U.S. commercial launch of Emrosi.



Gross margin(1) continues to improve from quarter to quarter in 2025 (Q1-63.5%; Q2-67.1%; Q3-67.4%), driven by net revenues from Emrosi and Qbrexza, our higher-margin products, and lower overall inventory period costs. Gross margin was 67.4% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 69.4% in the third quarter of 2024. The higher gross margin in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the favorable impact of one-time non-operational adjustments and product mix in the third quarter of 2024.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a 6% increase compared to $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase is primarily due to the incremental operational activities related to the launch and commercialization of Emrosi. SG&A for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 includes non-cash stock compensation of $1.9 million and $1.5 million, respectively.



Net loss was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, or $(0.09) per share basic and diluted or $(0.12) per share basic and diluted, respectively.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, EBITDA was a negative $0.5 million, compared to a negative $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an improvement of $0.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a positive $1.7 million, versus a positive $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting an improvement of $1.4 million.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP in the table below under“Use of Non-GAAP Measures.” At September 30, 2025, the Company had $24.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $20.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Recent Corporate Highlights:



In October 2025, efficacy data from a pooled analysis of the two Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, active-comparator and placebo-controlled clinical trials, Minocycline Versus Oracea® in Rosacea-1 (MVOR-1) and Minocycline Versus Oracea in Rosacea-2 (MVOR-2), evaluating EmrosiTM (40 mg Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified-Release Capsules, 10 mg immediate release and 30 mg extended release) (or“DFD-29”) for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults, were presented at the 2025 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference. Emrosi demonstrated superior efficacy in Investigator's Global Assessment (“IGA”) treatment success rates and inflammatory lesion count reduction versus both placebo and doxycycline (P<0.001 for all comparisons).

In July 2025, Journey Medical announced expanded payer access with over 100 million commercial lives in the United States for Emrosi. This compares to 54 million commercial lives in May 2025. Full commercial launch began on April 7, 2025.



(1) We define gross margin as net product revenue less cost of goods sold divided by net product revenue.

(2) Oracea® is a registered trademark of Galderma Holdings, S.A. Société Anonyme.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words“the Company”,“we”,“us” and“our” may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“may,”“expect,”“will,”“could,”“project,”“intend,”“potential” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: the fact that our products and product candidates are subject to time and cost intensive regulation and clinical testing and as a result, may never be successfully developed or commercialized; a substantial portion of our sales derive from products that may become subject to third-party generic competition, the introduction of new competitor products, or an increase in market share of existing competitor products, any of which could have a significant adverse impact on our operating income; we operate in a heavily regulated industry, and we cannot predict the impact that any future legislation or administrative or executive action may have on our operations; our revenue is dependent mainly upon sales of our dermatology products and any setback relating to the sale of such products could impair our operating results; competition could limit our products' commercial opportunity and profitability, including competition from manufacturers of generic versions of our products; the risk that our products do not achieve broad market acceptance, including by government and third-party payors; our reliance third parties for several aspects of our operations; our dependence on our ability to identify, develop, and acquire or in-license products and integrate them into our operations, at which we may be unsuccessful; the dependence of the success of our business, including our ability to finance our company and generate additional revenue, on the successful commercialization of our recently approved product, EmrosiTM, and any future product candidates that we may develop, in-license or acquire; clinical drug development is very expensive, time consuming, and uncertain and our clinical trials may fail to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our current or any future product candidates; our competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours; risks related to the protection of our intellectual property and our potential inability to maintain sufficient patent protection for our technology and products; our business and operations would suffer in the event of computer system failures, cyber-attacks, or deficiencies in our or our third parties' cybersecurity; the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern; the effects of major public health issues, epidemics or pandemics on our product revenues and any future clinical trials; our potential need to raise additional capital; Fortress controls a voting majority of our common stock, which could be detrimental to our other shareholders; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

