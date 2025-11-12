Nurexone Secures Over C$3.18 Million Through Accelerated Warrant Exercises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NurExone Honored at Berlin and Stockholm Conferences for Breakthrough Contributions to Global Life Sciences and Health Innovation

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“ NurExone” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 8, 2025 (the“ October 8 Release”), the Company has received gross proceeds of over C$3.18M through accelerated warrant exercises .

The breakdown of the proceeds is as follows: (i) C$1,207,418.88 through the exercise of 2,515,456 September 2023 Warrants at a price of C$0.48 per September 2023 Warrant issued from a non-brokered private placement which closed in tranches on August 25, 2023 and September 6, 2023 and (ii) C$1,978,575.55 through the exercise of 5,653,073 January 2024 Warrants at a price of C$0.35 per January 2024 Warrant issued from a non-brokered private placement which closed on January 4, 2024. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the meanings attributed to them in the October 8 Release.

Following the Company providing the outstanding holders of the September 2023 Warrants and January 2024 Warrants acceleration notices on October 8, 2025 notifying them that their acceleration triggers were met, when the daily volume average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV equaled or exceeded C$0.83, in the case of the September 2023 Warrants, and C$0.80, in the case of the January 2024 Warrants, for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, all of the September 2023 Warrants and January 2024 Warrants were exercised their warrants prior to expiry, providing the Company an aggregate of C$3,185,994.43 in gross proceeds.

The proceeds from these exercises strengthen NurExone's balance sheet and will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, supporting ongoing development of Company's exosome-based therapeutic platform.

Management Commentary

“We are very pleased with the full participation from warrantholders during the accelerated exercise period,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone.“This additional capital enhances our financial strengths as we continue advancing ExoPTEN and our therapeutic pipeline towards clinical readiness.”

Eran Ovadya, Chief Financial Officer of NurExone, added:“The full participation of these warrantholders reflects investor confidence in NurExone's strategy and our exosome-based platform. The resulting funds provide further financial stability, enabling us to efficiently allocate resources towards clinical development and key operational priorities, while maintaining a strong balance sheet.”

Global Recognition of Translational Innovation

Alongside these financial milestones, NurExone's scientific progress continues to gain international recognition. The Company has been nominated as a finalist for the Galien Foundation's inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Awards. The award event, which will be held at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm on December 5, 2025, celebrates life sciences innovation that transcends geographic and disciplinary boundaries. Earlier this month, NurExone was also recognized as a finalist in the Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year Summit

“Our recognition among leading innovators in Europe, from Prix Galien in Stockholm to Falling Walls in Berlin, highlights our growing leadership position in exosome-based medicine,” noted Dr. Tali Kizhner, Director of Research and Development at NurExone.“We are proud to represent a new wave of regenerative biotechnology with the potential to connect scientific excellence with tangible human impact.”

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation that improves the human condition. Established in honor of Galen, the father of modern medicine, the Galien Foundation oversees the international Prix Galien Bridges Awards, regarded as the industry's highest accolade for biopharmaceutical research and innovation. The Prix Galien Bridges Awards extend this legacy by connecting innovators across regions and disciplines to advance the next generation of global health breakthroughs.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotechnology company developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead candidate, ExoPTEN, has shown compelling preclinical data supporting clinical potential in acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsi. Key regulatory milestones, including Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and EMA, are paving the way towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to produce and supply GMP-compliant exosomes for self-use, regenerative aesthetics and other indications as part of its commercial growth strategy.

