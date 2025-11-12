Viewbix Sells Cortex Media To Content And Tech Powerhouse Minute Media Unlocking Value For Quantum Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the“Company”), a global developer of ad-tech innovative technologies, accelerating into quantum and AI, closed the strategic sale of its major digital content subsidiary, Cortex Media Group Ltd. (“Cortex”), to Pro Sportority (Israel) Ltd., a subsidiary of Minute Media Inc., a leading global technology and sports content company with the publishing rights to Sports Illustrated.

The sale of Cortex aligns with Viewbix's previously announced strategy. The Company has been evaluating opportunities to expand beyond its legacy digital advertising operations and position itself in high-growth, innovation-driven sectors. Last week, Viewbix announced its intention to enter the quantum computing and advanced computational technologies field, following the signing of a non-binding term sheet to acquire Quantum X Labs Ltd, subject to execution of definitive agreement and satisfaction of closing conditions.

Further details of the transaction will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission following this release.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Metagramm Software Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software. The company offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

Viewbix's technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.

For more information about Viewbix, visit

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a global technology and content company specializing in sports and culture. Minute Media's proprietary tech platform enables the creation, distribution, and monetization of digital content experiences. They own and operate leading sports content brands, including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, and 90min, and serve as the publisher of Sports Illustrated and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit across digital and print platforms. Minute Media has a robust sports highlight rights portfolio through STN Video, providing distribution and monetization for leagues and teams. The company reaches 200M monthly users, powering 1,500+ content creators and 400+ distribution partners across 14 global markets in 10 languages. They also reach a robust print subscriber base through the publication of Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Swim, and Sports Illustrated Kids magazines. Minute Media has offices in New York, London, Tel-Aviv, São Paulo, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the signing of definitive agreements with Quantum X Labs and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the acquisition. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

...