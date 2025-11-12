Glass House Brands Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Net Income / Loss
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Revenues, Net
|$
|63,821
|$
|59,867
|$
|38,444
|Cost of Goods Sold
|30,379
|27,936
|26,686
|Gross Profit
|33,442
|31,931
|11,758
|% of Net Revenue
|52
|%
|53
|%
|31
|%
|Operating Expenses:
|General and Administrative
|14,424
|14,618
|15,923
|Sales and Marketing
|620
|803
|703
|Professional Fees
|891
|1,965
|2,517
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,731
|3,905
|3,994
|Impairment
|6,300
|-
|-
|Total Operating Expenses
|25,966
|21,291
|23,137
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|7,476
|10,640
|(11,379
|)
|Interest Expense
|2,255
|1,919
|1,819
|Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable
|17
|95
|-
|Other Income, Net
|(523
|)
|(5,087
|)
|(2,081
|)
|Total Other (Income) Expense, Net
|1,749
|(3,073
|)
|(262
|)
|Income Taxes
|8,935
|4,969
|1,071
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(3,208
|)
|$
|8,744
|$
|(12,188
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
|$
|(3,208
|)
|$
|8,744
|$
|(12,188
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,731
|3,905
|3,994
|Interest, Net
|2,255
|1,919
|1,819
|Income Tax Expense
|8,935
|4,969
|1,071
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|11,713
|19,537
|(5,304
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-Based Compensation
|2,947
|2,944
|4,079
|Stock Appreciation Rights Expense
|25
|37
|50
|(Gain) Loss on Equity Method Investments
|(45
|)
|(44
|)
|-
|Change in Fair Value of Derivative Asset and Liability
|(539
|)
|328
|36
|Impairment Expense for Intangible Assets
|6,300
|-
|-
|Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable
|17
|95
|-
|Employee Retention Tax Credits
|-
|(4,750
|)
|(2,318
|)
|Non-Recurring Legal and Professional Fees
|-
|-
|1,190
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|20,418
|$
|18,147
|$
|(2,267
|)
|Select Cash Flow Information
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(3,208
|)
|$
|8,744
|$
|(12,188
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,731
|3,905
|3,994
|Share-Based Compensation
|2,947
|2,944
|4,079
|Impairment Expense for Intangibles
|6,300
|-
|-
|Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable
|17
|95
|-
|Other
|296
|881
|1,419
|Cash From Net Income (Loss)
|10,083
|16,569
|(2,696
|)
|Accounts Receivable
|(251
|)
|(3,248
|)
|3,715
|Income Taxes Receivable
|(1,311
|)
|996
|(939
|)
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|(1,937
|)
|(243
|)
|(2,693
|)
|Inventory
|(2,265
|)
|(3,987
|)
|293
|Other Assets
|(3
|)
|(96
|)
|1,342
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|(916
|)
|4,290
|(5,804
|)
|Income Taxes Payable
|(3,320
|)
|1,290
|(1,317
|)
|Other
|13,095
|2,166
|3,039
|Working Capital Impact
|3,092
|1,168
|(2,364
|)
|Operating Activities Cash Flow
|13,175
|17,737
|(5,060
|)
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(1,417
|)
|(9,458
|)
|(8,626
|)
|Other
|-
|190
|(975
|)
|Investing Activities Cash Flow
|(1,417
|)
|(9,268
|)
|(9,601
|)
|Proceeds from the Issuance of Notes Payable and Preferred Shares, Net of Redemption of Preferred Shares
|-
|-
|2,953
|Payments on Notes Payable, Third Parties and Related Parties
|(1,888
|)
|(1
|)
|(586
|)
|Distributions to Preferred Shareholders
|(1,938
|)
|(1,937
|)
|(1,937
|)
|Other
|1,249
|55
|(199
|)
|Financing Activities Cash Flow
|(2,577
|)
|(1,883
|)
|231
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
|9,181
|6,586
|(14,430
|)
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|25,879
|37,615
|44,201
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|35,060
|$
|44,201
|$
|29,771
|Select Balance Sheet Information
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Cash and Restricted Cash
|$
|35,060
|$
|40,701
|$
|26,271
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|7,892
|9,842
|6,138
|Income Taxes Receivable
|1,311
|933
|1,872
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|6,303
|15,355
|20,679
|Inventory
|16,768
|19,669
|19,376
|Total Current Assets
|67,334
|86,500
|74,336
|Operating and Finance Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net
|10,591
|6,974
|6,485
|Long Term Investments
|2,296
|172
|-
|Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|213,218
|222,999
|222,405
|Intangible Assets, Net and Goodwill
|14,381
|11,939
|11,758
|Restricted Cash, Net of Current Portion
|-
|3,500
|3,500
|Other Assets
|4,909
|2,477
|1,333
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|312,729
|$
|334,561
|$
|319,817
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|$
|32,753
|$
|37,532
|$
|28,762
|Income Taxes Payable
|4,392
|3,725
|2,408
|Contingent Shares and Earnout Liabilities
|32,165
|-
|-
|Shares Payable
|2,975
|-
|-
|Current Portion of Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities
|2,383
|2,111
|2,023
|Current Portion of Notes Payable
|7,553
|-
|36
|Total Current Liabilities
|82,221
|43,368
|33,229
|Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
|8,386
|4,795
|4,418
|Other Non-Current Liabilities
|20,191
|28,237
|31,600
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|52,200
|65,845
|68,814
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|162,998
|142,245
|138,061
|Preferred Equity Series B, C, D and E
|83,773
|91,790
|92,500
|Additional Paid-In Capital, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Interest
|65,958
|100,526
|89,256
|TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|149,731
|192,316
|181,756
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|312,729
|$
|334,561
|$
|319,817
|Notes Payable and Preferred Equity
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Comments
|Notes Payable
|Secured Credit Facility
|$
|50,000
|$
|50,000
|$
|50,000
|Maturity is 2/28/30
|2025 Lompoc Term Loan
|-
|-
|2,997
|Maturity is 8/4/35
|Series A
|11,895
|11,895
|11,895
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27
|Series B
|4,111
|4,111
|4,111
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27
|Plus Convertible Debt
|16,006
|16,006
|16,006
|Other
|(209
|)
|(161
|)
|(153
|)
|Mostly original issue discount
|Notes Payable Total
|$
|65,797
|$
|65,845
|$
|68,850
|Preferred Equity
|Series B
|$
|67,495
|$
|70,042
|$
|-
|Series C
|6,507
|6,748
|-
|Series D
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|Currently at 15% dividend with 15% cash payment until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20% dividend with 20% cash payment
|Series E
|-
|-
|77,500
|12% dividend with 12% cash payment
|Preferred Equity Total
|$
|89,002
|$
|91,790
|$
|92,500
|Cash Payments
|Debt Amortization
|$
|42,022
|$
|1
|$
|597
|Q1 2025 Includes $40.6 million paid on 2/28/2025 for the Secured Credit Agreement; principal payments on the Secured Credit Facility start in 2027
|Cash Interest
|876
|1,203
|1,222
|8.58% interest rate on the Senior Secured Credit Facility, entered into on 2/28/25
|Debt Service
|42,898
|1,204
|1,819
|Series B
|1,250
|1,249
|-
|Series C
|125
|125
|-
|Series D
|563
|563
|563
|15% annual rate until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20%
|Series E
|-
|-
|1,898
|12% annual rate
|Preferred Equity Dividends
|1,938
|1,937
|2,461
|Total Debt Service and Dividends
|$
|44,836
|$
|3,141
|$
|4,280
|Equity Table
|(in thousands, except share price)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Change
|Comments
|Total Equity and Exchangeable Shares
|79,886
|79,081
|805
|Shares issued in connection with exercise of RSUs, ISOs, and warrants and to acquire remaining non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|Warrants
|Series D
|2,980
|2,980
|-
|Exercise price of $6.00 with an expiration date of August 2028
|Series C
|1,000
|1,000
|-
|Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027
|Series B
|9,719
|9,739
|(20
|)
|Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027
|SPAC
|30,665
|30,665
|-
|Exercise price of $11.50 with an expiration date of June 2026
|Total Warrants
|44,364
|44,384
|(20
|)
|Stock Options
|333
|381
|(48
|)
|Weighted average exercise price of $3.10 with expiration dates from January 2026 to June 2026
|RSUs
|5,876
|6,194
|(318
|)
|Up to 3-year vesting through 2028
|Total
|6,209
|6,575
|(366
|)
|Share Price at Quarter End
|$
|7.54
|$
|6.05
|$
|1.49
|Convertible Debentures
|Series A
|$
|11,895
|$
|11,895
|$
|-
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27
|Series B
|4,111
|4,111
|-
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27
|Total Convertible Debentures
|$
|16,006
|$
|16,006
|$
|-
|Number of Shares if Converted Assuming Share Price at Quarter End
|2,123
|2,646
|(523
|)
|Revenue
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Retail (B2C)
|$
|9,921
|$
|10,885
|$
|11,214
|$
|11,796
|$
|11,788
|$
|12,262
|$
|12,255
|$
|39,078
|$
|43,816
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|4,253
|3,979
|4,777
|4,987
|4,747
|5,483
|4,958
|16,062
|17,996
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|15,926
|39,074
|47,830
|36,256
|28,283
|42,122
|21,231
|105,696
|139,086
|Total
|$
|30,100
|$
|53,938
|$
|63,821
|$
|53,039
|$
|44,818
|$
|59,867
|$
|38,444
|$
|160,836
|$
|200,898
|Sequential % Change
|Retail (B2C)
|4
|%
|10
|%
|3
|%
|5
|%
|-
|%
|4
|%
|-
|%
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|4
|%
|(6
|)%
|20
|%
|4
|%
|(5
|)%
|16
|%
|(10
|)%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|(40
|)%
|145
|%
|22
|%
|(24
|)%
|(22
|)%
|49
|%
|(50
|)%
|Total
|(26
|)%
|79
|%
|18
|%
|(17
|)%
|(15
|)%
|34
|%
|(36
|)%
|% Change to Prior Year
|Retail (B2C)
|6
|%
|8
|%
|11
|%
|23
|%
|19
|%
|13
|%
|9
|%
|46
|%
|12
|%
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|14
|%
|1
|%
|11
|%
|22
|%
|12
|%
|38
|%
|4
|%
|(4
|)%
|12
|%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|10
|%
|28
|%
|41
|%
|36
|%
|78
|%
|8
|%
|(56
|)%
|155
|%
|32
|%
|Total
|9
|%
|21
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|49
|%
|11
|%
|(40
|)%
|89
|%
|25
|%
|Gross Profit
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Retail (B2C)
|$
|5,253
|$
|5,162
|$
|4,952
|$
|5,396
|$
|5,653
|$
|5,861
|$
|6,166
|$
|21,551
|$
|20,763
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|1,065
|886
|1,398
|1,168
|1,221
|1,949
|1,477
|1,223
|4,517
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|6,208
|22,626
|27,092
|16,187
|13,191
|24,121
|4,115
|58,195
|72,113
|Total
|$
|12,526
|$
|28,674
|$
|33,442
|$
|22,751
|$
|20,065
|$
|31,931
|$
|11,758
|$
|80,969
|$
|97,393
|% of Revenue
|Retail (B2C)
|53
|%
|47
|%
|44
|%
|46
|%
|48
|%
|48
|%
|50
|%
|55
|%
|47
|%
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|25
|%
|22
|%
|29
|%
|23
|%
|26
|%
|36
|%
|30
|%
|8
|%
|25
|%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|39
|%
|58
|%
|57
|%
|45
|%
|47
|%
|57
|%
|19
|%
|55
|%
|52
|%
|Total
|42
|%
|53
|%
|52
|%
|43
|%
|45
|%
|53
|%
|31
|%
|50
|%
|48
|%
|Wholesale Biomass Production and Cost per Pound
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|61,392
|149,717
|232,295
|165,074
|152,568
|230,748
|123,986
|356,722
|608,478
|% Change to Prior Year
|28
|%
|45
|%
|128
|%
|60
|%
|149
|%
|54
|%
|(47
|)%
|84
|%
|71
|%
|Cost per Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|$
|182
|$
|148
|$
|103
|$
|110
|$
|108
|$
|91
|$
|128
|$
|136
|$
|123
|% Change to Prior Year
|(7
|)%
|6
|%
|(13
|)%
|(9
|)%
|(41
|)%
|(39
|)%
|24
|%
|(6
|)%
|(10
|)%
|Ending Operational Canopy Licensed (000 sq. ft)
|959
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|959
|1,525
|Wholesale Biomass Sold and Average Selling Price per Pound
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold
|56,432
|137,866
|209,175
|164,660
|146,555
|204,015
|137,026
|338,957
|568,133
|% Change to Prior Year
|13
|%
|53
|%
|108
|%
|68
|%
|160
|%
|48
|%
|(34
|)%
|97
|%
|68
|%
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold Average Selling Price
|$
|282
|$
|283
|$
|229
|$
|220
|$
|193
|$
|206
|$
|155
|$
|312
|$
|245
|% Change to Prior Year
|(3
|)%
|(17
|)%
|(32
|)%
|(19
|)%
|(32
|)%
|(27)%
|(32
|)%
|43
|%
|(21
|)%
Equivalent Dry Pounds Average Selling Price excludes the impact of cultivation tax.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
|Webcast and Replay:
|Register Here
|Dial-In Number:
|1-800-715-9871
|Conference ID:
|2131917#
(replay available for approximately 30 days)
In addition, content related to the earnings call including a transcript and audio recording of the call, as well as the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the period (upon completion), will be posted to the Company's website and can be found here. Content from previous reporting periods is also available.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Glass House defines EBITDA as Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) adjusted for interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, stock appreciation rights expense, loss (gain) on equity method investments, impairment expense for goodwill and intangible assets, change in fair value of derivative liabilities, change in fair value of contingent liabilities and shares payable, certain debt-related fees, acquisition related professional fees, non-operational start-up costs, employee retention tax credits and non-recurring legal and professional fees.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. Such supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under U.S. GAAP used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and, thus, should only be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented herein.
The Company has provided a table above that provides a reconciliation of the Company's Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 and three months ended June 30, 2025.
Footnotes and Sources:EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further information and for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure. Equivalent Dry Pound Production includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen not converted into dry weight by the Company. Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production, is the application of a subset of Costs of Goods Sold for cannabis biomass production (including all expenses from nursery and cultivation to curing and trimming - the point at which product is ready for sales as wholesale cannabis or to be transferred to CPG) applied to the Company's metric of dry production which includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen that is not converted into dry goods by the Company.
About Glass House Brands
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy, Natural Healing Center and The Pottery, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit / and .
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Company's: ability to further deliver strong operational and financial results; ability to continue growing high quality cannabis at the lowest cost; statement that California, the most competitive cannabis market in the world, is experiencing pricing at levels which the Company would describe as destructive, meaning many cultivators in the state are likely having“going concern” issues; statement that we are pursuing additional MSA opportunities for both retail as well as cultivation and production; statement while we are confident the impacts of our actions are temporary, we saw lower volumes and quality of biomass product available for sale than we had anticipated and expect this to continue into the fourth quarter; statement that we have made considerable progress with the processing of legacy product, and expect this will be completed prior to year-end; statement that based on our progress to date, we continue to anticipate being back to full production capacity within existing greenhouses in the first quarter of 2026; statement that we have continued to advance our growth plans and have completed the buildout and planting of the first 1/3 of Greenhouse 2; statement by the end of 2025, our cultivation team will have the most acres planted in Glass House's history; statement that we continue to expect the remainder of Greenhouse 2 as well as Greenhouse 4 to be fully built out and operational within 2026; statement that our more stringent labor controls have not materially impacted our cost of labor and our long-term cost structure is unchanged; statement that looking ahead, we remain optimistic about favorable industry trends, including prospects for cannabis reform, international expansion into Europe and pursuing a commercial hemp strategy; statement that we know our company will move past these near-term hurdles and come of out of it even stronger; statement that our future prospects remain strong as we continue to pursue our plans to increase our growth trajectory; statement the Company completed a preferred equity refinancing that has eliminated burdensome Payment-in-Kind terms related to the former Series B and Series C Preferred Stock in turn reducing cumulative interest.
Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including financial and operational results not proving to be as expected or on the timelines expected; the Company not completing certain proposed acquisition or financing transactions at all, or on the timelines expected; the Company not achieving the synergies expected; and other risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form and other public filings on SEDAR+ at. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at . The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Glass House Brands Inc.
Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations
T: (781) 724-6869
E: ...
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
