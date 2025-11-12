Snail, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights

ARK Franchise Updates:



ARK: Survival Evolved (“ASE”):



Units sold were approximately 576,324 for the third quarter 2025



During the second quarter 2025, average daily active users (“DAU”) was 122,658 and peak DAU was 177,220



Updated ARK DevKit on Epic Games Store

Released an updated version of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition with enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility

ARK: Survival Ascended (“ASA”):



Units sold were approximately 499,199 for the third quarter 2025



During the third quarter 2025, average DAU was 92,876 and peak DAU was 146,548



As of September 30, 2025, approximately 306,000 units of the Lost Colony Expansion Pass were sold



ASA 50% off during 2025 Steam Autumn Sale Event

Enhanced ARK: Lost Colony Expansion Pass bundle value by adding a new fantastic tames, Elderclaw

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition (“ARK Mobile”):



Surpassed 9 million downloads as of September 30, 2025 In the three months ended September 30, 2025, average DAUs totaled 144,750

Game Portfolio Updates:



Echoes of Elysium release date confirmed for December 4, 2025

Participated in 2025 Steam Autumn Sale featuring flagship titles across our two publishing arms: Snail Games and Wandering Wizard

Showcased Rebel Engine at Steam Next Fest and partnered with VTuber Hakos Baelz to bring an original in-game soundtrack

Above the Snow won IGN Editors' Choice Award for Best Polish Game and NYX Award for best city builder, nominated for Best Narrative at the 2026 Indie Game Awards during the Taipei Game Show, and unveiled collaborations with Cortazu, Fjordfiesta, and Heywood Company subsidiary Interactive Films developed and launched The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood

Business Updates:



Stablecoin infrastructure development underway, led by internal developers in collaboration with related-party development teams

Multi-state regulatory licensing effort initiated and progressing towards submission in near future As of September 30, 2025, SaltyTV has released 67 short film dramas

Management Commentary

“The third quarter continued to deliver strong ARK engagement and sales, numerous engagement opportunities across our indie portfolio, and growing traction in our SaltyTV short film drama business,” said Snail, Inc. CEO Hai Shi.“Our reported top-line performance does not fully capture the underlying growth we are experiencing due to the revenue recognition timing of deferred revenue increasing to approximately $10.9 million. However, ARK sales continued to grow year-over-year, driven by both ARK: Lost Colony pre-sale and the release of ARK: Aquatica. Bookings also continues to increase, reflecting strong demand and building backlog. Although this did not contribute to top-line results this quarter, it creates meaningful revenue visibility going forward. The majority of deferred revenue is expected to be recognized within the next 12 months, and we anticipate a stronger Q4 aligned with the planned release of ARK: Lost Colony by year end.”

“We are making steady progress toward becoming one of the first gaming companies to launch a proprietary stablecoin, advancing both the underlying infrastructure and multi-state regulatory approvals. This initiative positions Snail as a pioneer in digital payments, supported by recent regulatory developments such as the GENIUS Act. While industry-wide adoption will take time, we believe our early investments in technology and compliance lay a strong foundation for future innovation, efficiency, and leadership in integrating stablecoin technology across gaming.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $13.8 million compared to $22.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in deferred revenue of $10.9 million primarily from ARK: Survival Ascended and a decrease in revenues related to Bellwright of $0.5 million.

Total ARK sales increased by $2.2 million, mainly attributed to $2.1 million from ARK: Survival Ascended and $0.5 million from the release of ARK: Aquatica, and SaltyTV sales increased $0.3 million compared to the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2025, the balance of Deferred Revenue was $36.4 million, of which $35.3 million is due to non-refundable payments. The Company is expecting to recognize $28.8 million of the non-refundable payments in the next 12 to 60 months through the platform releases of certain DLCs. With the launch of ARK Lost Colony targeting December 2025, the Company expects to recognize $5.8 million of the deferred revenue balance during the fourth quarter 2025.

Net loss was $(7.9) million compared to net income of $0.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decrease in net revenues of $8.7 million, an increase in general and administrative expenses of $1.0 million, advertising and marketing expenses of $0.4 million, and impairment expenses related to its film assets of $0.3 million, partially offset by a increase in income tax benefit of $1.8 million.

Bookings increased 9.3% to $17.6 million compared to $16.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by various sales promotions in 2025 that did not occur in 2024, specifically around ARK: Survival Evolved, the presale of ARK: Lost Colony and release of ARK: Aquatica in 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) was $(9.7) million compared to $0.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in net loss of $8.1 million and a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $1.8 million, partially offset an increase in interest income and interest income – related parties of $0.4 million.

As of September 30, 2025, unrestricted cash was $12.3 million compared to $7.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $56.1 million compared to $58.3 million in the same period last year. Total ARK sales increased $13.7 million and SaltyTV sales increased $0.6 million compared to the same period last year. The sales increase was more than offset by the increase in deferred revenue of $11.9 million primarily from ARK: Survival Ascended, a decrease in revenues related to Bellwright of $2.6 million, a decrease in Angela Games revenues of $1.2 million and a non-reoccurring Angela Games settlement of $0.6 million occurring in 2024.

Net loss was ($26.4) million compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in provision for income taxes of $10.5 million, increase in general and administrative expenses of $4.4 million, an increase in research and development of $3.1 million, an increase in advertising and marketing of $2.4 million, a decrease in revenue of $2.1 million, an increase in impairment of film assets of $0.8 million, an increase in cost of revenues of $3.9 million, partially offset by an increase in total other income of $0.1 million.

Bookings increased 14.3% to $67.0 million compared to $58.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by the releases of ARK: Survival Ascended DLC Astraeos in the first quarter of 2025, sales promotions that were the first of their kind on ARK: Survival Evolved in 2025, the release of ARK: Lost Colony to presale in 2025, and the release of ARK: Aquatica in 2025.

EBITDA was $(15.6) million compared to $1.6 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in net loss of $27.1 million, a decrease in interest expense of $0.2 million, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes of $10.5 million due to a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and an increase in interest income and interest income – related parties of $0.4 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail's operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues, excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.