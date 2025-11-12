Snail, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|(in millions)
|Total net revenue
|$
|13.8
|$
|22.5
|$
|56.1
|$
|58.3
|Change in deferred net revenue
|3.8
|(6.4
|)
|10.9
|0.4
|Bookings
|$
|17.6
|$
|16.1
|$
|67.0
|$
|58.7
We define EBITDA as net loss before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes and (iv) depreciation expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net loss to EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
|Net loss
|$
|(7.9
|)
|$
|0.2
|$
|(26.4
|)
|$
|0.7
|Interest income and interest income – related parties
|(0.5
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Interest expense
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|0.6
|Provision for (benefit from) income tax
|(1.6
|)
|0.2
|10.8
|0.3
|Depreciation
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|EBITDA
|$
|(9.7
|)
|$
|0.5
|$
|(15.6
|)
|$
|1.6
Webcast Details
The Company will host a webcast at 4:30 PM ET today to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay via the link here or on the Company's investor relations website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail's intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and various terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah (Houthis), on its business and the global economy generally; actions in various countries, particularly in China and the United States, have created uncertainty with respect to tariff impacts on the costs of our merchandise and costs of development; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Company's current program to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under this share repurchase program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.
Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail's financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
About Snail, Inc.
Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .
Investor Contact:
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
|Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,284,675
|$
|7,303,944
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $523,500 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|7,498,570
|9,814,822
|Accounts receivable – related party
|-
|2,336,274
|Loan and interest receivable – related party
|107,255
|105,759
|Prepaid expenses – related party
|9,009,917
|2,521,291
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,331,103
|1,846,024
|Prepaid taxes
|4,424,557
|7,318,424
|Total current assets
|34,656,077
|31,246,538
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|935,000
|935,000
|Accounts receivable – related party, net of current portion
|-
|1,500,592
|Prepaid expenses – related party, net of current portion
|5,582,500
|9,378,594
|Property and equipment, net
|4,183,882
|4,378,352
|Intangible assets, net
|4,383,534
|973,914
|Deferred income taxes
|3,471
|10,817,112
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|911,131
|1,683,932
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|407,550
|1,279,330
|Total assets
|$
|51,063,145
|$
|62,193,364
|LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,850,866
|$
|4,656,367
|Accounts payable – related parties
|14,767,849
|15,383,171
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|4,485,600
|4,499,280
|Interest payable – related parties
|527,770
|527,770
|Revolving loan
|3,000,000
|3,000,000
|Convertible notes at fair value
|1,598,589
|-
|Current portion of long-term promissory note
|5,886,472
|2,722,548
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|30,211,054
|3,947,559
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|279,862
|1,444,385
|Total current liabilities
|65,608,062
|36,181,080
|Accrued expenses
|265,251
|265,251
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|6,158,047
|21,519,888
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|107,631
|57,983
|Total liabilities
|72,138,991
|58,024,202
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 10,237,512 shares issued and 8,887,237 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and 9,626,070 shares issued and 8,275,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|1,022
|962
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,748,580 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|2,875
|2,875
|Additional paid-in capital
|26,777,076
|25,738,082
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(188,156
|)
|(279,457
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(38,490,357
|)
|(12,117,385
|)
|Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|(3,671,806
|)
|(3,671,806
|)
|Total Snail, Inc. equity (deficit)
|(15,569,346
|)
|9,673,271
|Noncontrolling interests
|(5,506,500
|)
|(5,504,109
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(21,075,846
|)
|4,169,162
|Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
|$
|51,063,145
|$
|62,193,364
|Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Three and Nine months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
|(Unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|13,819,527
|$
|22,530,372
|$
|56,116,149
|$
|58,252,751
|Cost of revenues
|13,805,121
|13,823,944
|43,299,471
|39,369,816
|Gross profit
|14,406
|8,706,428
|12,816,678
|18,882,935
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|4,844,261
|3,845,301
|13,283,701
|8,923,225
|Research and development
|3,731,441
|3,885,926
|10,634,595
|7,523,329
|Advertising and marketing
|884,914
|495,938
|3,711,480
|1,331,163
|Depreciation and amortization
|67,915
|72,402
|203,579
|235,294
|Impairment of film assets
|336,134
|-
|751,853
|-
|Total operating expenses
|9,864,665
|8,299,567
|28,585,208
|18,013,011
|Income (loss) from operations
|(9,850,259
|)
|406,861
|(15,768,530
|)
|869,924
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|492,088
|60,675
|553,966
|225,227
|Interest income - related parties
|504
|504
|1,496
|1,501
|Interest expense
|(194,189
|)
|(95,997
|)
|(444,304
|)
|(634,262
|)
|Other income
|130,529
|74,891
|192,323
|546,484
|Foreign currency transaction loss
|(8,519
|)
|(55,835
|)
|(76,697
|)
|(32,055
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|420,413
|(15,762
|)
|226,784
|106,895
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(9,429,846
|)
|391,099
|(15,541,746
|)
|976,819
|(Benefit from) Provision for income taxes
|(1,564,152
|)
|157,938
|10,833,616
|269,501
|Net income (loss)
|(7,865,694
|)
|233,161
|(26,375,362
|)
|707,318
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,153
|)
|(1,986
|)
|(2,391
|)
|(4,650
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Snail, Inc.
|(7,864,541
|)
|235,147
|(26,372,971
|)
|711,968
|Comprehensive income (loss) statement:
|Net income (loss)
|(7,865,694
|)
|233,161
|(26,375,362
|)
|707,318
|Other comprehensive income (loss) related to foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|4,462
|52,116
|68,282
|23,526
|Other comprehensive income (loss) related to credit adjustments, net of tax
|997
|-
|23,020
|-
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(7,860,235
|)
|$
|285,277
|$
|(26,284,060
|)
|$
|730,844
|Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(1,847,559
|)
|$
|51,312
|$
|(6,066,325
|)
|$
|154,972
|Diluted
|$
|(1,847,559
|)
|$
|51,312
|$
|(6,066,325
|)
|$
|127,440
|Net income (loss) attributable to Class B common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(6,016,982
|)
|$
|183,835
|$
|(20,306,646
|)
|$
|556,996
|Diluted
|$
|(6,174,656
|)
|$
|183,835
|$
|(20,585,138
|)
|$
|458,041
|Income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.71
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.71
|)
|$
|0.02
|Income (loss) per share attributable to Class B common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.71
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|0.02
|Weighted-average shares used to compute income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common stockholders:
|Basic
|8,827,465
|8,024,369
|8,588,235
|7,998,686
|Diluted
|8,827,465
|8,024,369
|8,588,235
|8,148,133
|Weighted-average shares used to compute income (loss) per share attributable to Class B common stockholders:
|Basic
|28,748,580
|28,748,580
|28,748,580
|28,748,580
|Diluted
|28,748,580
|28,748,580
|28,748,580
|28,748,580
|Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(26,375,362
|)
|$
|707,318
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Amortization - intangible assets
|190,981
|603
|Amortization – film assets
|1,025,201
|-
|Amortization - loan origination fees and debt discounts
|(16,073
|)
|60,242
|Accretion – convertible notes
|-
|222,628
|Loss on change in fair value of convertible notes
|268,220
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(481,825
|)
|-
|Depreciation - property and equipment
|203,579
|235,294
|Impairment of film assets
|751,853
|-
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest
|(7,857
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense (income)
|325,941
|(896,893
|)
|Deferred taxes, net
|10,808,885
|(12,884
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|2,351,251
|18,330,470
|Accounts receivable - related party
|3,836,866
|1,464,445
|Prepaid expenses - related party
|(2,692,532
|)
|(118,167
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|514,921
|(697,051
|)
|Prepaid taxes
|2,893,867
|(183,675
|)
|Other noncurrent assets
|(1,152,434
|)
|(407,441
|)
|Accounts payable
|581,910
|(7,891,975
|)
|Accounts payable - related parties
|(325,322
|)
|(7,405,363
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|791,258
|(152,658
|)
|Loan and interest receivable - related party
|(1,496
|)
|(1,501
|)
|Lease liabilities
|(243,095
|)
|(194,125
|)
|Deferred revenue
|10,901,655
|(1,026,070
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|4,150,392
|2,033,197
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of software
|(290,000
|)
|-
|Acquisition of software licenses
|(2,989,026
|)
|-
|Investments in software
|(849,138
|)
|-
|Net cash paid for acquisition of Matrioshka
|(9,719
|)
|-
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(9,109
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,146,992
|)
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments on promissory note
|(64,419
|)
|(68,545
|)
|Repayments on notes payable
|(271,658
|)
|(2,333,333
|)
|Repayments on convertible notes
|(1,414,705
|)
|(1,020,000
|)
|Repayments on revolving loan
|-
|(3,000,000
|)
|Borrowings on term loan
|3,500,000
|-
|Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants
|159,000
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|3,000,000
|-
|Payments of capitalized offering costs
|-
|(262,914
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|4,908,218
|(6,684,792
|)
|Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|69,113
|23,135
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|4,980,731
|(4,628,460
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|8,238,944
|16,314,319
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents – end of the period
|$
|13,219,675
|$
|11,685,859
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|477,157
|$
|421,986
|Income taxes
|$
|612,007
|$
|401,671
|Noncash transactions during the period for:
|Debt converted to equity
|$
|231,000
|$
|(60,000
|)
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liability
|$
|(124,214
|)
|$
|(85,588
|)
|Liabilities converted to equity upon exercise of warrants
|$
|323,113
|$
|-
|Acquisition of film licenses in accounts payable
|$
|1,050
|$
|-
|Acquisition of software and software licenses in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|2,000
|$
|-
|Change in fair value of notes recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income
|$
|18,568
|$
|-
|Net assets acquired in a business combination
|$
|5,461
|$
|-
