Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

New Data Show Bemnifosbuvir Has Unique Dual Mechanism Against HCV

New Data Presented at The Liver Meeting®, the Annual Meeting of AASLD, Support Bemnifosbuvir/Ruzasvir as a Potential Best-in-Class Therapy for the Treatment of HCV

Company Announces New Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) Development Program

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (Atea or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, announced new research findings, including evidence of a unique dual mechanism of action for bemnifosbuvir against hepatitis C virus (HCV) and the expansion of the Company's antiviral pipeline with a new hepatitis E virus (HEV) program, and provided a business update.

The Company's combination regimen of bemnifosbuvir, a nucleotide analog HCV NS5B polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, for the treatment of HCV is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 development program. This program is comprised of two Phase 3 clinical trials with C-BEYOND being conducted in the US and Canada and C-FORWARD being conducted outside North America. Patient enrollment is on track in both trials. The Company currently anticipates that C-BEYOND will be fully enrolled by the end of 2025 with topline results available mid-2026. Additionally, the Company expects patient enrollment in C-FORWARD to be completed mid-2026 with topline results available around the end of 2026.

During the past week, presentations made at The Liver Meeting 2025, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) reported new data 1) supporting the antiviral potency of the bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir regimen, 2) highlighting the regimen's high barrier to resistance, and 3) demonstrating the high relative bioavailability of the bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir fixed dose combination (FDC) commercial formulation. These data also support dosing of the FDC with or without food or with famotidine, an H2 blocker which can substantially diminish the effectiveness of HCV oral antivirals. The FDC commercial formulation is being used in the ongoing Phase 3 program. The Liver Meeting took place November 7-11 in Washington, DC.

The Company also announced today the expansion of its antiviral pipeline with a new HEV program, which includes two proprietary lead candidates with potent nanomolar antiviral activity against HEV in vitro.

“The significant progress we've made within the last quarter is a reflection of strong execution across our team and underscores our collective dedication to developing a potential best-in-class treatment option with a differentiated profile that meets the needs of today's HCV patients,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals.“Patient enrollment in our global HCV Phase 3 program remains on track, and we are looking forward to the first Phase 3 top line results in mid-2026. In addition to our HCV program, we are advancing new candidates derived from our internal nucleotide platform and are expanding our antiviral hepatitis pipeline to address the unmet needs of the many immunocompromised patients living with hepatitis E virus infection, a condition which can rapidly progress to cirrhosis.”

New Data Show Unique Dual Mechanism of Action (MoA) for Bemnifosbuvir Against HCV

Bemnifosbuvir, a nucleotide analog HCV NS5B polymerase inhibitor, has an established MoA of inhibition of HCV RNA leading to chain termination, blocking viral production and replication inside the host cell. However, new modeling of HCV viral kinetics from a Phase 1 monotherapy trial suggests that bemnifosbuvir may also inhibit the assembly/secretion of new HCV virions into the bloodstream, significantly reducing extracellular HCV RNA. This additional MoA of bemnifosbuvir is a mechanism previously only associated with NS5A inhibitors, such as ruzasvir and velpatasvir. New in vitro results confirm the dual MoA of bemnifosbuvir.

These new results, demonstrating the dual MoA of bemnifosbuvir, highlight the unique and differentiated profile of bemnifosbuvir and further explain the potency of the combination regimen of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV.

Summary of Presentations at The Liver Meeting ® 2025, the Annual Meeting of AASLD

Highlights from the three presentations included:



A resistance analysis from a Phase 2 study of the combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir demonstrated that SVR12 rates were not impacted by resistance associated substitutions (RASs). These data support the regimen's high barrier to resistance in patients infected with HCV. Viral kinetics and pharmacokinetic analyses indicated that most of the viral failures were due to treatment non-adherence.



Results from a Phase 1 study in healthy participants demonstrated the high relative bioavailability of the bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir FDC commercial formulation. These results also support dosing of the FDC with or without food or with famotidine, an H2 blocker which can substantially diminish the effectiveness of HCV oral antivirals.

Multiscale modeling predicted that the combination regimen of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir inhibits both intracellular replication of HCV, as well as viral assembly and secretion of new HCV virions into the bloodstream in patients with chronic HCV infection, with a modeled time to cure of approximately 7 to 8 weeks. Because the regimen suppresses the virus at multiple critical stages, the data support the potential of the combination regimen as a simplified, short-duration therapy for chronic HCV.



New Development Program for HEV

The Company is advancing two novel, proprietary development candidates, AT-587 and AT-2490, which have exhibited potent nanomolar antiviral activity in vitro against HEV genotypes GT-1 and GT-3. Investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies of AT-587 and AT-2490 are ongoing to select the clinical candidate for a Phase 1 program, which is anticipated to begin in mid-2026.

Chronic HEV GT-3 and GT-4 infections occur most frequently in immunocompromised individuals with the potential of rapid progression to cirrhosis, particularly in at-risk populations including solid organ transplant recipients and patients with hematological malignancies, a history of haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and pre-existing liver disease. There are currently no approved antiviral therapies for this unmet medical need. Current interventions include a reduction of immunosuppressives and treatment with ribavirin, an antiviral associated with safety concerns and limited efficacy for HEV. Each of these options pose substantial challenges for immunocompromised patient populations infected with HEV.

Phase 3 C-BEYOND and C-FORWARD Trials in Adults with Chronic HCV

The Company's HCV global Phase 3 development program includes two open-label Phase 3 trials, C-BEYOND being conducted in the US and Canada, and C-FORWARD being conducted outside of North America. Each Phase 3 trial is enrolling approximately 880 treatment-naïve patients, including those with or without compensated cirrhosis. The trials compare the bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir FDC commercial formulation to the FDC regimen of sofosbuvir and velpatasvir. The regimen of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir is administered orally once-daily for eight weeks (in patients without cirrhosis) or 12 weeks (in patients with compensated cirrhosis) while the regimen of sofosbuvir and velpatasvir is administered orally once-daily for 12 weeks to all patients, with or without compensated cirrhosis.

The primary endpoint for each trial is HCV RNA < lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) at 24 weeks from the start of treatment and encompasses sustained virologic response 12 weeks post-treatment (SVR12) in each arm. Measurement at 24 weeks from the start of treatment is to ensure the primary endpoint occurs at the same relative time point from the start of treatment in all patients.

Physician Perspectives – Key Market Research Finding

A survey of healthcare providers who treat HCV patients revealed they are seeking a new treatment option offering high efficacy, a short treatment duration and a low risk of drug-drug interactions to address the needs of the current HCV patient population as up to 80 percent of patients take multiple medications to manage comorbidities and coinfections. The healthcare providers surveyed are among the 153 top prescribers of direct acting antivirals (DAA) in the US, including 86 gastroenterologist/hepatologists, 34 infectious disease specialists and 33 internal medicine specialists. IQVIA conducted the survey as part of independent quantitative market research commissioned by the Company.

The panel will include global leaders in hepatology and HCV research and treatment, including:



Jordan Feld, MD, MPH – University of Toronto, Toronto General Hospital, Canada

Eric Lawitz, MD – Texas Liver Institute, University of Texas Health San Antonio, US

Anthony Martinez, MD – University of Buffalo, Erie County Medical Center, US Nancy Reau, MD – Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, US

These experts will discuss the current challenges patients and prescribers face in the diagnosis and treatment of HCV, strategies for advancing global HCV elimination efforts and the potential benefits a next-generation treatment option with an optimized profile could provide for prescribers and patients.

Company management will discuss the HCV commercial market opportunity, provide an update on the ongoing global Phase 3 clinical development and review new data supporting the regimen of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV, followed by a live Q&A session.

Business Updates



In April 2025, Atea announced that its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of the Company's common stock. Under the program, which is now completed, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 7,673,793 shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $3.26 per share. All repurchased shares were retired and returned to authorized but unissued status. The Company currently has 78,126,796 shares outstanding.

The Company continues to evaluate options to maximize shareholder value. Given that the Company believes the HCV Phase 3 clinical development results will drive shareholder value and catalyze business development discussions, the Company has concluded its formal engagement with Evercore. The Company remains open to consideration of all opportunities to drive shareholder value including potential strategic transactions.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: $329.3 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $454.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses increased by $12.2 million from $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $38.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net increase was primarily driven by increased external spend related principally to the HCV Phase 3 clinical development program partially offset by substantially lower COVID-19 external spend as a result of the COVID-19 Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial being completed in 2024 together with lower internal research and development expenses primarily related to a decrease in stock-based compensation and payroll related expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses decreased by $3.8 million from $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net decrease was primarily related to lower stock-based compensation expense.

Interest Income and Other, Net: Interest income and other, net, decreased by $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to lower investment balances.

Income Taxes: Income tax expense of $0.2 million was recorded for each of the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.