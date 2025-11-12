Nusano Receives Innovation Impact Award From Bioutah

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's radioisotope production platform recognized for potential impact on next-generation cancer diagnostics and therapeutics

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company enabling industries ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy, today accepted the 2025 Innovation Impact Award from BioUtah at the Utah Life Sciences Summit. The award honors organizations advancing life science innovations and creating transformative technologies.

“Nusano burst onto the Utah life sciences scene a few years ago and is making a tremendous impact,” Kelvyn Cullimore, president and CEO of BioUtah.“Their breakthrough capabilities are attracting new investment to the area and the radioisotopes they create are poised to help transform cancer treatment options.”

Current supply chains for medical radioisotopes are constrained, often posing challenges to research, drug development and patient care. Nusano's role in the health care ecosystem is as a supplier of medical radioisotopes to drugmakers, hospitals and clinics. With a reliable supply of radioisotopes, these teams can then formulate treatments and next-generation pharmaceuticals needed to advance the fight against cancer.

The Nusano radioisotope production platform combines time-proven technology from universities and world-class research centers with the company's patented ion source. The result is the first significant advancement in radioisotope production in decades – a production platform that is smaller, safer and more efficient than existing methods.

Housed in a custom-built 190,000-square-foot facility, Nusano's linear accelerator-based platform is capable of producing more than 40 radioisotopes, more than 25 of which have applications in the rapidly developing field of radiopharmaceuticals.

“Nusano is commercializing multiple platform technologies to stabilize supply chains, enable domestic production and advance American national security,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano.“We are honored to be recognized by BioUtah for our contributions to Utah's life sciences community and look forward to working with our collaborators to grow Utah's economy and improve the quality of life for people around the world.”

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah's life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostics, amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah's economy and advancing healthcare.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.

Contacts:

