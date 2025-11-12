Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces The Date For The Release Of Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Results, Conference Call And Webcast


2025-11-12 04:18:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:30 am ET

PIRAEUS, Greece, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company will report results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.800.267.6316
International Dial In: ID: NMMQ325

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: Replay Dial In: call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at .

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Partners

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link,

MENAFN12112025004107003653ID1110335350



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search