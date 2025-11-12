Kura Oncology To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
November 19, 2025
3:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT
A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of Kura's website at , with an archived replay available following the event.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition for acute leukemias and solid tumors and in farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investors and media:
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
...
Legal Disclaimer:
