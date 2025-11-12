Firefly Aerospace Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|30,778
|$
|22,370
|$
|102,182
|$
|51,758
|Cost of sales
|22,288
|14,599
|87,477
|42,959
|Gross profit
|8,490
|7,771
|14,705
|8,799
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|48,763
|29,858
|142,549
|107,037
|Selling, general, and administrative
|21,920
|10,305
|47,243
|32,173
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|1,802
|-
|1,824
|Total operating expenses
|70,683
|41,965
|189,792
|141,034
|Loss from operations
|(62,193
|)
|(34,194
|)
|(175,087
|)
|(132,235
|)
|Other expense
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(42,150
|)
|(341
|)
|(47,257
|)
|(372
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(30,400
|)
|-
|(30,400
|)
|-
|Interest income (expense), net
|1,334
|(6,658
|)
|(9,067
|)
|(14,149
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(3
|)
|403
|4,528
|(258
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(71,219
|)
|(6,596
|)
|(82,196
|)
|(14,779
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|$
|(133,412
|)
|$
|(40,790
|)
|$
|(257,283
|)
|$
|(147,014
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(133,412
|)
|$
|(40,790
|)
|$
|(257,283
|)
|$
|(147,014
|)
|Less: Accretion of dividends of Series C Preferred Stock
|2,298
|5,354
|13,240
|15,869
|Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-1 Preferred Stock
|4,524
|-
|21,989
|-
|Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-3 Preferred Stock
|128
|-
|394
|-
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(140,362
|)
|$
|(46,144
|)
|$
|(292,906
|)
|$
|(162,883
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(1.50
|)
|$
|(3.57
|)
|$
|(7.25
|)
|$
|(12.80
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|93,849
|12,924
|40,389
|12,728
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|995,162
|$
|123,431
|Restricted cash, current
|829
|424
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,127
|1,004
|Advanced payments, current
|14,259
|52,404
|Other current assets
|7,425
|3,454
|Total current assets
|1,022,802
|180,717
|Advanced payments, less current portion
|45,365
|41,770
|Property and equipment, net
|142,555
|135,575
|Restricted cash, less current portion
|-
|13,703
|Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|9,944
|14,604
|Right-of-use assets - finance leases
|4,143
|3,708
|Goodwill
|17,097
|17,097
|Other noncurrent assets
|14,286
|158
|Total assets
|$
|1,256,192
|$
|407,332
|Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|30,428
|$
|37,633
|Accounts payable - related parties
|790
|86
|Accrued expenses
|20,171
|14,419
|Operating lease liability, current
|395
|1,128
|Finance lease liability, current
|1,047
|856
|Deferred revenue, current
|95,202
|108,069
|Notes payable, current
|6,985
|6,349
|Other current liabilities
|9,913
|10,837
|Total current liabilities
|164,931
|179,377
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|10,553
|16,466
|Finance lease liability, less current portion
|2,266
|1,996
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|74,516
|45,904
|Notes payable, less current portion
|23,228
|124,079
|Notes payable, less current portion - related parties
|-
|17,524
|Warrant liability
|5,267
|4,070
|Other liabilities, less current portion
|26,610
|25,956
|Total liabilities
|$
|307,371
|$
|415,372
|Commitments and contingencies
|Temporary equity
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 and 51,033 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 0 and 41,588 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; $0 and $1,227,158 liquidation preference as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|759,582
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 and 154,397 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 148,138 and 13,241 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|16
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,928,027
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(979,222
|)
|(767,623
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|948,821
|(767,622
|)
|Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|1,256,192
|$
|407,332
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(257,283
|)
|$
|(147,014
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,539
|6,510
|Loss on sale of fixed assets
|-
|1,824
|Stock-based compensation
|5,191
|1,296
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|47,257
|479
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|30,400
|-
|Non-cash interest expense
|4,595
|5,790
|Non-cash inventory write-off
|-
|247
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,123
|)
|(3,055
|)
|Advanced payments
|34,550
|(17,205
|)
|Other assets
|(996
|)
|5,460
|Accounts payable
|(5,300
|)
|10,956
|Accounts payable - related parties
|704
|(1,312
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(5,035
|)
|(5,941
|)
|Other liabilities
|(11,812
|)
|19,334
|Right-of-use assets
|1,549
|2,562
|Lease liabilities
|(6,646
|)
|(3,616
|)
|Deferred revenue
|15,745
|6,292
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(137,665
|)
|$
|(117,393
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(20,757
|)
|(30,041
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(20,757
|)
|$
|(30,041
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|943,736
|-
|Payments of offering costs associated with IPO
|(4,208
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of Preferred Stock, net
|235,506
|22,186
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(1,166
|)
|(595
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|-
|48,990
|Payment of IPO Closing Preferred Stock Dividend
|(4,990
|)
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable - related parties
|-
|25,000
|Repayment of notes payable - related parties
|(21,117
|)
|-
|Payments on notes payable
|(131,457
|)
|(2,181
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(2,083
|)
|(2,301
|)
|Proceeds from repayment of employee note
|396
|206
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|2,238
|407
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|1,016,855
|$
|91,712
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|858,433
|$
|(55,722
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|Balance, beginning of period
|137,558
|95,146
|Balance, end of period
|$
|995,991
|$
|39,424
|Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|995,162
|$
|26,359
|Restricted cash, current
|829
|1,087
|Restricted cash, non-current
|-
|11,978
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|995,991
|$
|39,424
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|14,443
|$
|16,828
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Property and equipment additions in accounts payable
|$
|1,905
|$
|170
|Capitalized interest (paid in kind)
|$
|683
|$
|-
|Issuance of debt in exchange of software licenses
|$
|664
|$
|-
|Acquisition of software license assets and obligations
|$
|10,633
|$
|-
|Right-of-use asset acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|$
|1,625
|$
|470
|Net exercise of Common Warrants into common stock
|$
|46,060
|$
|-
|Unpaid deferred offering costs associated with IPO
|$
|7,195
|$
|-
|Preferred Stock issuance costs not yet paid
|$
|3,510
|$
|-
|Issuance of common stock to settle Preferred Stock Dividends
|$
|86,124
|$
|-
|Conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock upon IPO
|$
|937,087
|$
|-
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited; in thousands)
The following tables present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Non-GAAP Net Loss to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Net loss
|$
|(133,412
|)
|$
|(40,790
|)
|$
|(257,283
|)
|$
|(147,014
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(1,334
|)
|6,658
|9,067
|14,149
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,447
|3,482
|14,363
|6,519
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,000
|462
|5,191
|1,296
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|42,150
|341
|47,257
|372
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|1,802
|-
|1,824
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|-
|One-time costs related to the IPO (1)
|3,792
|-
|8,012
|-
|Transaction-related expenses
|1,528
|-
|1,528
|-
|Other (2)
|97
|-
|97
|33
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(46,332
|)
|$
|(28,045
|)
|$
|(141,368
|)
|$
|(122,821
|)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(53,046
|)
|$
|(36,578
|)
|$
|(137,665
|)
|$
|(117,393
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(8,920
|)
|(8,207
|)
|(20,757
|)
|(30,041
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(61,966
|)
|$
|(44,785
|)
|$
|(158,422
|)
|$
|(147,434
|)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Research and development
|$
|48,763
|$
|29,858
|$
|142,549
|$
|107,037
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(501
|)
|(136
|)
|(796
|)
|(378
|)
|Non-GAAP Research and Development
|$
|48,262
|$
|29,722
|$
|141,753
|$
|106,659
|Selling, general, and administrative
|$
|21,920
|$
|10,305
|$
|47,243
|$
|32,173
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,499
|)
|(326
|)
|(4,395
|)
|(918
|)
|One-time costs related to the IPO (1)
|(3,792
|)
|-
|(8,012
|)
|-
|Transaction-related expenses
|(1,528
|)
|-
|(1,528
|)
|-
|Other (2)
|(97
|)
|-
|(97
|)
|(33
|)
|Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative
|$
|13,004
|$
|9,979
|$
|33,211
|$
|31,222
|Operating expenses
|$
|70,683
|$
|41,965
|$
|189,792
|$
|141,034
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(4,000
|)
|(462
|)
|(5,191
|)
|(1,296
|)
|One-time costs related to the IPO (1)
|(3,792
|)
|-
|(8,012
|)
|-
|Transaction-related expenses
|(1,528
|)
|-
|(1,528
|)
|-
|Other (2)
|(97
|)
|-
|(97
|)
|(33
|)
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|(1,802
|)
|-
|(1,824
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|$
|61,266
|$
|39,701
|$
|174,964
|$
|137,881
|Other expense
|$
|(71,219
|)
|$
|(6,596
|)
|$
|(82,196
|)
|$
|(14,779
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|42,150
|341
|47,257
|372
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|-
|Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense)
|$
|1,331
|$
|(6,255
|)
|$
|(4,539
|)
|$
|(14,407
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(133,412
|)
|$
|(40,790
|)
|$
|(257,283
|)
|$
|(147,014
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,000
|462
|5,191
|1,296
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|42,150
|341
|47,257
|372
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|1,802
|-
|1,824
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|-
|One-time costs related to the IPO (1)
|3,792
|-
|8,012
|-
|Transaction-related expenses
|1,528
|-
|1,528
|-
|Other (2)
|97
|-
|97
|33
|Non-GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(51,445
|)
|$
|(38,185
|)
|$
|(164,798
|)
|$
|(143,489
|)
| (1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A to be netted against the gross proceeds of the offering and that are not expected to recur in the future.
(2) Other includes loss on foreign exchange and executive severance.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA NON-GAAP NET LOSS AND NET LOSS PER SHARE
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss and Unaudited Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share are presented assuming the Company consummated the IPO and its related transactions, including the conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock, repayment of the Term Loan Facility, payment of the Preferred Stock Dividend, and net exercise of Common Warrants into common stock (each as defined and further discussed in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025) on January 1, 2024.
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Numerator
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(140,362
|)
|$
|(46,144
|)
|$
|(292,906
|)
|$
|(162,883
|)
|Pro forma adjustments to:
|Reverse the impact of accrued dividends on outstanding Series C and Series D Preferred Stock
|6,950
|5,354
|35,623
|15,869
|Reverse historical interest expense for the Term Loan Facility
|2,814
|6,496
|15,920
|19,604
|Reverse the change in fair value of Common Warrants
|39,451
|-
|44,840
|-
|Reverse the loss on extinguishment of the Term Loan Facility
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|-
|Reverse one-time costs related to the IPO
|3,792
|-
|8,012
|-
|Pro forma net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(56,955
|)
|$
|(34,294
|)
|$
|(158,111
|)
|$
|(127,410
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|4,000
|462
|5,191
|1,296
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|1,802
|-
|1,824
|Transaction-related expenses
|1,528
|-
|1,528
|-
|Change in fair value of warrants
|2,699
|341
|2,417
|372
|Other
|97
|-
|97
|33
|Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(48,631
|)
|$
|(31,689
|)
|$
|(148,878
|)
|$
|(123,885
|)
|Denominator
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|93,849
|12,924
|40,389
|12,728
|Pro forma adjustments to:
|Reflect the issuance of common stock in IPO
|9,166
|22,190
|17,849
|22,190
|Reflect the issuance of common stock for payment of the Preferred Stock Dividend
|530
|3,251
|2,344
|3,251
|Reflect the conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock
|43,713
|105,832
|85,126
|105,832
|Reflect the net exercise of Common Warrants
|423
|1,024
|823
|1,024
|Pro forma weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|147,681
|145,221
|146,531
|145,025
|Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share available to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
