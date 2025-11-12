Lemaitre To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Waldorf Hilton, London
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:00 AM GMT
Wolfe Research 7th Annual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Wolfe NYC Offices, New York, NY
David Roberts, President, will present at 10:40 AM ET
Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Lotte Palace, New York, NY
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 3:20 PM ET
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit .
LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment