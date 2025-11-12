Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lemaitre To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-11-12 04:18:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Waldorf Hilton, London
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:00 AM GMT

Wolfe Research 7th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Wolfe NYC Offices, New York, NY
David Roberts, President, will present at 10:40 AM ET

Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, December 4, 2025
Lotte Palace, New York, NY
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 3:20 PM ET

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit .

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
...


MENAFN12112025004107003653ID1110335318



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search