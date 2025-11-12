Stran & Company Reports 29.0% Increase In Sales To $26.0 Million For The Third Quarter Of 2025
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,697
|$
|9,358
|Investments
|5,058
|8,856
|Accounts receivable, net
|16,626
|18,092
|Accounts receivable - related parties, net
|402
|573
|Inventory
|7,740
|5,389
|Prepaid corporate taxes
|63
|28
|Prepaid expenses
|2,163
|2,308
|Deposits
|580
|423
|Other current assets
|2
|455
|Total current assets
|39,331
|45,482
|Property and equipment, net
|1,952
|1,701
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Intangible assets - customer lists, net
|3,812
|4,170
|Intangible assets - trade name
|654
|654
|Goodwill
|2,321
|2,321
|Other assets
|-
|23
|Right of use assets
|2,192
|797
|Total other assets
|8,979
|7,965
|Total assets
|$
|50,262
|$
|55,148
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|7,462
|$
|8,919
|Accrued payroll and related
|1,605
|1,513
|Unearned revenue
|4,159
|4,423
|Rewards program liability
|2,951
|6,000
|Sales tax payable
|251
|353
|Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities
|105
|256
|Current portion of installment payment liabilities
|170
|365
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|615
|366
|Total current liabilities
|17,318
|22,195
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities
|455
|455
|Long-term installment payment liabilities
|400
|425
|Long-term lease liabilities
|1,861
|432
|Other liabilities
|32
|-
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,748
|1,312
|Total liabilities
|20,066
|23,507
|Commitments and contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,288,158 and 18,598,574 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,902
|38,391
|Accumulated deficit
|(7,732
|)
|(6,742
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|24
|(10
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,196
|31,641
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|50,262
|$
|55,148
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SALES
|Sales
|$
|25,981
|$
|19,730
|$
|87,252
|$
|55,204
|Sales – related parties
|-
|414
|-
|460
|Total sales
|25,981
|20,144
|87,252
|55,664
|COST OF SALES:
|Cost of sales
|18,909
|13,873
|61,829
|38,278
|Cost of sales - related parties
|-
|319
|-
|354
|Total cost of sales
|18,909
|14,192
|61,829
|38,632
|GROSS PROFIT
|7,072
|5,952
|25,423
|17,032
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|8,854
|8,136
|27,345
|20,993
|Total operating expenses
|8,854
|8,136
|27,345
|20,993
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(1,782
|)
|(2,184
|)
|(1,922
|)
|(3,961
|)
|OTHER INCOME:
|Other income (expense)
|304
|(22
|)
|584
|(6
|)
|Interest income
|87
|64
|206
|239
|Realized gain on investments
|79
|103
|146
|176
|Total other income
|470
|145
|936
|409
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(1,312
|)
|(2,039
|)
|(986
|)
|(3,552
|)
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|(72
|)
|(1
|)
|4
|2
|NET LOSS
|$
|(1,240
|)
|$
|(2,038
|)
|$
|(990
|)
|$
|(3,554
|)
|NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic and diluted
|18,384,904
|18,589,086
|18,526,004
|18,584,359
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(990
|)
|$
|(3,554
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|808
|574
|Noncash operating lease expense
|682
|406
|Provision for credit losses
|536
|100
|Noncash interest accretion
|35
|84
|Stock-based compensation
|65
|173
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|931
|4,092
|Accounts receivable – related parties, net
|172
|(239
|)
|Inventory
|(2,352
|)
|954
|Prepaid corporate taxes
|(34
|)
|28
|Prepaid expenses
|146
|574
|Deposits
|(157
|)
|1,139
|Other assets
|507
|(63
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,460
|)
|(2,888
|)
|Accrued payroll and related
|92
|(1,267
|)
|Unearned revenue
|(264
|)
|(262
|)
|Rewards program liability
|(3,049
|)
|2,125
|Sales tax payable
|(103
|)
|(158
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(399
|)
|(391
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(4,834
|)
|1,427
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(1,469
|)
|Additions to property and equipment
|(700
|)
|(508
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|9,043
|9,161
|Purchase of investments
|(5,210
|)
|(5,668
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|3,133
|1,516
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payment of contingent earn-out liabilities
|(151
|)
|(68
|)
|Payment of installment payment liabilities
|(255
|)
|(798
|)
|Payment of notes payable
|-
|(100
|)
|Payment for stock repurchase
|(554
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(960
|)
|(966
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(2,661
|)
|1,977
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING
|9,358
|8,059
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - ENDING
|$
|6,697
|$
|10,036
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes helps investors to compare its operating performance to that of other companies.“EBITDA” is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
The following table presents the reconciliation of EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, as reported (unaudited):
| RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(1,240
|)
|$
|(2,038
|)
|$
|(990
|)
|$
|(3,554
|)
|Interest income
|(87
|)
|(64
|)
|(206
|)
|(239
|)
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|(72
|)
|(1
|)
|4
|2
|Depreciation and Amortization
|287
|233
|808
|574
|EBITDA
|$
|(1,112
|)
|$
|(1,870
|)
|$
|(384
|)
|$
|(3,217
|)
