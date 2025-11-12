Stran & Company Reports 29.0% Increase In Sales To $26.0 Million For The Third Quarter Of 2025

Continues Share Repurchase Activity and Ends Quarter with $11.8 Million Strong Cash Position

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 13th at 10:00 A.M. ET

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading provider of outsourced marketing solutions specializing in promotional products and loyalty incentives, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

“The third quarter reflected another period of disciplined execution and consistent progress,” commented Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran.“As a result, sales increased 29.0% year-over-year to $26.0 million, and for the first nine months of 2025, sales increased 56.7% to $87.3 million. These results demonstrate the scalability of our platform and the steady demand we continue to see from both new and long-standing customers.”

“Specifically, for the Stran segment, revenue grew to $60.3 million for the nine-month period, up from $52.2 million last year, reflecting higher spend from existing enterprise customers and new account wins. Stran Loyalty Solutions (“SLS”) revenue increased sharply to $26.9 million from $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, highlighting the continued strength of the Gander Group acquisition completed in August 2024. That business has integrated smoothly and is now an important growth engine, expanding our presence in the casino, gaming, and hospitality sectors. Importantly, for the nine-month period, gross profit increased 49.3% to $25.4 million, net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was reduced by $2.6 million to $(1.0) million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, while EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 improved by $2.8 million to $(0.4) million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 - reflecting our ability to reduce expenses and improve margins. We believe this trajectory confirms that our strategy is taking hold and that we are moving toward sustainable profitability.”

“During the quarter, we also repurchased approximately 267,000 shares of common stock at prices between $1.45 and $1.81 per share, for a total of $408,000, under our ongoing share repurchase program. We continue to view this as a disciplined and opportunistic use of capital that reflects our confidence in Stran's long-term outlook. With a strong balance sheet of $11.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, we remain well-positioned to fund growth initiatives, pursue strategic opportunities, and continue to opportunistically execute our share repurchase program, enhancing value for our shareholders.”

“We were also honored to be recognized by the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) as one of the 'Greatest Companies to Work For' in 2025. At Stran, we believe that an engaged workforce directly translates into stronger execution, better client outcomes, and consistent financial performance. Being recognized by one of the industry's leading associations validates that approach and reinforces that our people and culture are key competitive advantages. We're proud of the environment we've created, one that encourages accountability, collaboration, and creativity, and we remain committed to investing in our team as we continue to scale.”

“As we move into our historically strongest quarter of the year, our focus remains consistent - deepening client relationships, improving operational efficiency through automation and data, and maintaining financial discipline as we strengthen our foundation for long-term growth. As we approach 2026, we intend to continue our momentum via continued organic growth as well as acquisitions. We're executing with focus, managing the business responsibly, and positioning Stran to deliver sustainable value for years to come,” concluded Mr. Shape.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months ended September 30, 2025



Sales increased $5.8 million, or 29.0%, to $26.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year period driven by increased spending from new and existing customers along with the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024. Sales by our Stran segment increased 5.9%, or $1.0 million, to $17.6 million and sales of our SLS segment (which consists of the former Gander Group business) increased 139.0%, or $4.9 million, to $8.3 million.

Gross profit increased $1.1 million, or 18.8%, to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year period. Gross profit margin decreased to 27.2% in the third quarter of 2025 from 29.5% in the prior year period, primarily due to the acquisition of the Gander Group business in August 2024, which operates at a lower gross margin than the Stran segment.

Operating expenses increased $0.7 million, or 8.8%, to $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased to 34.1% in the third quarter of 2025 from 40.4% in the prior year period, primarily due to reduced legal and accounting expenses related to the acquisition of the Gander Group Assets and the re-audit of historical financial statements.

Net loss was $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period. EBITDA was $(1.1) million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $(1.9) million in the prior year period.



Financial Highlights for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025



Sales increased $31.6 million, or 56.7%, to $87.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the prior year period driven by increased spending from new and existing customers along with the acquisition of the Gander Group Assets in August 2024. Sales by our Stran segment increased 15.7%, or $8.2 million, to $60.3 million and sales of our SLS segment (which consists of the former Gander Group business) increased 671.5%, or $23.4 million, to $26.9 million.

Gross profit increased $8.4 million, or 49.3%, to $25.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the prior year period. Gross profit margin decreased to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2025 from 30.6% in the prior year period, primarily due to the acquisition of the Gander Group business in August 2024, which operates at a lower gross margin than the Stran segment.

Operating expenses increased $6.4 million, or 30.3%, to $27.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased to 31.3% in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from 37.7% in the prior year period, primarily due to reduced legal and accounting expenses related to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets and the re-audit of historical financial statements.

Net loss was $1.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $3.6 million in the prior year period. EBITDA was $(0.4) million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $(3.2) million in the prior year period.



Webcast and Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2025, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and using entry code: 823571. A webcast of the call may be accessed at or on the Company's Investor Relations section of the Company's website at stran/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ) through November 13, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 27, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 53186.

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: .

Forward Looking Statements

