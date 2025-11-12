Kodiak AI Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values; unaudited)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|146,203
|$
|16,709
|Accounts receivable
|706
|1,280
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,916
|2,260
|Total current assets
|151,825
|20,249
|Restricted cash
|1,450
|1,450
|Property and equipment, net
|18,796
|6,723
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,742
|7,115
|Other assets
|26
|24
|Total assets
|$
|177,839
|$
|35,561
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,284
|$
|1,372
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,371
|11,416
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,849
|1,638
|Debt, current portion
|22,148
|16,792
|Total current liabilities
|34,652
|31,218
|Debt, net of current portion
|1,083
|17,574
|Second lien loans
|10,423
|-
|Simple agreements for future equity
|-
|59,301
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|4,143
|5,723
|Common stock warrants
|123,328
|-
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities
|-
|1,619
|Other liabilities
|528
|313
|Total liabilities
|174,157
|115,748
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 20,000 and no shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 142 and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|223,185
|-
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; no and 98,127 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; no and 62,240 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|170,648
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,980,000 and 265,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 174,957 and 58,057 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|17
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|560,470
|17,303
|Accumulated deficit
|(779,990
|)
|(268,144
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(219,503
|)
|(250,835
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
|$
|177,839
|$
|35,561
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenues
|$
|770
|$
|400
|$
|2,744
|$
|1,227
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|13,452
|10,431
|35,804
|29,293
|General and administrative
|9,177
|5,149
|21,463
|15,677
|Truck and freight operations
|6,627
|2,094
|16,102
|5,996
|Sales and marketing
|1,483
|934
|3,290
|2,520
|Total operating expenses
|30,739
|18,608
|76,659
|53,486
|Loss from operations
|(29,969
|)
|(18,208
|)
|(73,915
|)
|(52,259
|)
|Other (expenses) income:
|Interest expense
|(941
|)
|(1,219
|)
|(3,365
|)
|(3,760
|)
|Interest income and other, net
|(3,018
|)
|176
|(2,555
|)
|595
|Loss on issuance of Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock
|(84,174
|)
|-
|(84,174
|)
|-
|Loss on issuance of common stock
|(3,220
|)
|-
|(3,220
|)
|-
|Loss on issuance of common stock warrants
|(123,328
|)
|-
|(123,328
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of second lien loans
|(21,784
|)
|-
|(23,938
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity
|2,473
|-
|(190,075
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities
|(5,974
|)
|107
|(7,272
|)
|321
|Total other expenses, net
|(239,966
|)
|(936
|)
|(437,927
|)
|(2,844
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(269,935
|)
|(19,144
|)
|(511,842
|)
|(55,103
|)
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(269,935
|)
|$
|(19,144
|)
|$
|(511,846
|)
|$
|(55,107
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(3.89
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(8.13
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|69,405
|58,398
|62,978
|58,338
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands; unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(511,846
|)
|$
|(55,107
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,124
|3,619
|Stock-based compensation
|10,136
|3,989
|Non-cash lease expense
|1,372
|1,698
|Transaction costs allocated to common stock warrants
|3,223
|-
|Change in fair value of second lien loans
|23,938
|-
|Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity
|190,075
|-
|Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities
|7,272
|(321
|)
|Loss on issuance of common stock
|3,220
|-
|Loss on issuance of Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock
|84,174
|-
|Loss on issuance of common stock warrants
|123,328
|-
|Non-cash interest expense
|641
|301
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|130
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|574
|57
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,596
|)
|(3,369
|)
|Other assets
|-
|276
|Accounts payable
|(239
|)
|(181
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(4,589
|)
|14,398
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,369
|)
|(1,627
|)
|Other liabilities
|216
|43
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(70,216
|)
|(36,224
|)
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,881
|)
|(753
|)
|Payment of deposits
|-
|(20
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(11,881
|)
|(773
|)
|Financing activities:
|Repayment of debt
|(11,776
|)
|(1,665
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of second lien loans
|43,865
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of simple agreements for future equity
|23,660
|44,054
|Proceeds from issuance of the Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock
|145,000
|-
|Proceeds from the reverse recapitalization, net of transaction costs
|26,239
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,221
|44
|Payments for deferred offering costs
|(16,618
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|211,591
|42,433
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|129,494
|5,436
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|18,159
|29,206
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|147,653
|$
|34,642
|Components of cash and restricted cash at period end:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|146,203
|$
|33,192
|Restricted cash
|1,450
|1,450
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|147,653
|$
|34,642
|Supplemental disclosure of cash activities:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|2,733
|$
|3,467
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|3
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|2,947
|$
|60
|Conversion of simple agreements for future equity into common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization
|$
|263,036
|$
|-
|Conversion of legacy redeemable preferred stock into common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization
|$
|170,648
|$
|-
|Conversion of second lien loans into common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization
|$
|67,379
|$
|-
|Settlement of transaction costs in common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization
|$
|12,500
|$
|-
|Exchange of simple agreements for future equity for second lien loan
|$
|10,000
|$
|-
|Net exercise of warrants in connection with reverse recapitalization
|$
|8,891
|$
|-
|Issuance of non-redemption common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization
|$
|3,220
|$
|-
|Liabilities assumed from reverse recapitalization
|$
|31
|$
|-
|Deferred offering costs related to reverse recapitalization included in accrued liabilities
|$
|159
|$
|-
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Research and development expense reconciliation:
|GAAP research and development
|$
|13,452
|$
|10,431
|$
|35,804
|$
|29,293
|Stock-based compensation
|(2,228
|)
|(1,029
|)
|(5,148
|)
|(2,518
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|11,224
|$
|9,402
|$
|30,656
|$
|26,775
|General and administrative expense reconciliation:
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|9,177
|$
|5,149
|$
|21,463
|$
|15,677
|Stock-based compensation
|(2,475
|)
|(421
|)
|(3,952
|)
|(988
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|6,702
|$
|4,728
|$
|17,511
|$
|14,689
|Truck and freight operations expense reconciliation:
|GAAP truck and freight operations
|$
|6,627
|$
|2,094
|$
|16,102
|$
|5,996
|Stock-based compensation
|(152
|)
|(59
|)
|(329
|)
|(145
|)
|Non-GAAP truck and freight operations
|$
|6,475
|$
|2,035
|$
|15,773
|$
|5,851
|Sales and marketing expense reconciliation:
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|1,483
|$
|934
|$
|3,290
|$
|2,520
|Stock-based compensation
|(390
|)
|(209
|)
|(707
|)
|(338
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|1,093
|$
|725
|$
|2,583
|$
|2,182
|Total operating expenses reconciliation:
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|30,739
|$
|18,608
|$
|76,659
|$
|53,486
|Stock-based compensation
|(5,245
|)
|(1,718
|)
|(10,136
|)
|(3,989
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|25,494
|$
|16,890
|$
|66,523
|$
|49,497
|Loss from operations reconciliation:
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(29,969
|)
|$
|(18,208
|)
|$
|(73,915
|)
|$
|(52,259
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|5,245
|1,718
|10,136
|3,989
|Non-GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(24,724
|)
|$
|(16,490
|)
|$
|(63,779
|)
|$
|(48,270
|)
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Selected Cash Flow Information
(In thousands; unaudited)
Reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(33,357
|)
|$
|(15,585
|)
|$
|(70,216
|)
|$
|(36,224
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,645
|)
|(122
|)
|(11,881
|)
|(753
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(40,002
|)
|$
|(15,707
|)
|$
|(82,097
|)
|$
|(36,977
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment