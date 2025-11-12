Cal-Maine Foods To Participate In Stephens Annual Investment Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIDGELAND, Miss., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry, today announced that management will participate in the 2025 Stephens Annual Investment Conference to be held November 18-20, 2025, at The Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The fireside chat presentation by Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Presentation materials will be available on the company's investor relations website at .

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced-serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

