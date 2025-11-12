Demand For Critical Night Vision Capability Sparks Expansion Of Elbit America Facility, Workforce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Demand for low-light image intensification and situational awareness is gaining. United States and allied militaries rely on complex night vision systems to dominate the battlefield even in the darkest conditions. In response, Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America ) has partnered with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Roanoke County to launch a production ramp-up aiming to expand local manufacturing, boost the number of skilled jobs in southwest Virginia, and ultimately, continue to strengthen the defense industrial base.

The Partnership

Elbit America's Warfighter Systems Division is in Roanoke County, Virginia. The company plans to invest roughly $30 million dollars in into the facility with enhancements, expansion efforts, machinery, and tools. These investments are expected to drive growth, with more than 250 new jobs anticipated and a goal of expanding the site's workforce to more than 1,000 strong.

“The need for highly sophisticated night vision systems is growing in the U.S. and abroad, as militaries modernize their technologies to heighten situational awareness and successfully operate in all conditions. As one of the few manufacturers who produce image intensification tubes and these military grade systems, we must grow to keep up with demand,” said Erik Fox, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Warfighter Systems Division at Elbit America.“By investing now, Elbit America is demonstrating our commitment to warfighters. We're positioning ourselves to have the people, expertise, and infrastructure in place to produce the next-generation night vision technology needed in modern warfare.”

Recognizing the importance of manufacturing capabilities for America's warfighters, the Commonwealth of Virginia and Roanoke County are investing approximately $4 million combined to support Elbit America's expansion.

“Elbit America's continued growth in Roanoke County strengthens America's defense capabilities and supports our brave service members at home and abroad,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“This expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs and increase production of the high-quality night vision systems our military relies on every day. With Virginia's strategic location, business-friendly environment, and robust veteran workforce, Elbit America is poised for continued success and growth in the Commonwealth.”

“Elbit America's expansion is a tremendous win for Roanoke County and a testament to our thriving business climate,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair David Radford.“This $30 million investment and the creation of new jobs demonstrate Elbit America's confidence in our community and our shared commitment to creating opportunities that strengthen our local economy and enhance quality of life for our residents. Through strategic investments along the Plantation Road business corridor, we've worked to make Roanoke County an ideal place for companies like Elbit America to grow and thrive.”

“Elbit America's continued investment in Roanoke County underscores the region's long history of supporting the nation's defense through advanced manufacturing and innovation,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership.“For decades, companies in the Roanoke Region and surrounding areas have contributed to the technologies that help keep our service members safe. This expansion builds on that legacy, bringing new jobs, investment, and opportunity to our community.

Why it matters?

Elbit America has delivered trusted and highly reliable night vision capabilities to the U.S. military and allies for decades.

Elbit America President & CEO Luke Savoie said,“We're proud to offer our nation's warfighters the overmatch capability that comes with superior night vision systems. Our customers depend on our ability to reliably produce image intensification tubes and night vision systems that are intuitive, lightweight, and packed with utility for any mission. With our expansion in Roanoke County, we're demonstrating our commitment to innovating now and in the future.”

From Roanoke County, the Warfighter Systems facility has proudly produced exceptional night vision technology since the 1950s. Elbit America acquired the site in 2019.

For more information: night-vision.