Lesley Christine Presents The 100Th Anniversary Edition Of Florence Scovel Shinn's 'The Game Of Life And How To Play It'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Certified Metapsychology Coach Lesley Christine, is the founder of Living the Game of LifeTM brand, inspired by the upcoming release of her soulful guided edition of Florence Scovel Shinn's beloved classic-upon its 100th anniversary-The Game of Life and How to Play It, considered a beacon in the metaphysical self-help guide space. Lesley was inspired to pay homage to the classic when she realized it was in the public domain. She leaped at the opportunity to bring Shinn and her wisdom back into the public eye with the publishing of The Game of Life and How to Play It, a special 100th Anniversary Edition. The book was released on November 11, 2025, on Amazon, and is available in Kindle, paperback ($22.99) and hardcover ($29.99) editions.

As the publisher, Lesley Christine says, "Women today are carrying so much-success that feels hollow, achievements that come with anxiety, and a deep sense that something's missing. This 100th anniversary edition bridges timeless spiritual wisdom with the modern woman's reality, showing that you have far more power to shape your life than you've been led to believe.”

Lesley has woven modern stories, embodiment practices, and reflection prompts into the 100th Anniversary Edition, designed to help high-achieving women move from overwhelm to clarity, peace, and purpose.

She was inspired to bring the timeless wisdom to the world for a new generation after it helped her navigate her partner's life-threatening illness.

The new edition serves as both a tribute to Shinn's original work and a practical guide for a new generation of readers. Lesley Christine's commentary illuminates how spiritual principles like faith, nonresistance, intuition, and expectancy remain essential tools for navigating modern life. The book is particularly relevant for midlife women who've realized that external success doesn't guarantee inner peace.

Through her signature Mastering the Game of LifeTM program featuring the RECLAIM FrameworkTM, Lesley Christine works with high-achieving midlife women who appear successful on paper but feel drained, anxious, and stressed. Her approach combines emotional clearing and intentional lifestyle design to help women release the emotional baggage and inner pressure that success has piled on, so they can feel at peace, trust themselves again, and design a life that works.

In The Game of Life and How to Play It: 100th Anniversary Edition, readers will discover:

- How spiritual laws shape everyday outcomes and how to work with them intentionally.

- Practical tools for releasing emotional baggage and past trauma that block clarity and peace.

- Modern applications of Shinn's timeless wisdom for women navigating midlife transitions.

- Embodiment practices and reflection prompts to deepen understanding and create lasting change.

- Stories of transformation that bridge the original text with contemporary experiences.

Whether guiding a client through a one-on-one clearing session, leading a women's circle, or speaking on stage, Lesley Christine invites women to stop struggling and start creating lives they truly love-on their own terms. Beyond the book, she offers community support through Living the Game of Life on Skool, a space where women can connect, learn, and grow together.

Lesley Christine adds, "Your emotions are a guide showing you both what's important to you and what you're still holding onto from the past. This book teaches you how to listen to that guidance and use it to create a life aligned with your soul's truth instead of society's expectations."

About Lesley Christine

Lesley Christine is a Certified Metapsychology Coach, emotional clearing expert, and publisher of The Game of Life and How to Play It: 100th Anniversary Edition, a soulful guided edition of Florence Scovel Shinn's beloved classic, weaving in modern stories, embodiment practices, and reflection prompts for a new generation of readers. For over a decade, Lesley Christine has guided women through emotional healing and spiritual transformation. As founder of Living the Game of Life brand, she works with high-achieving midlife women who've realized success isn't enough when it comes at the cost of their well-being. Through her signature Mastering the Game of Life program featuring the RECLAIM Framework, Lesley helps women release the emotional weight and inner pressure that success has piled on-so they can feel at peace, trust themselves again, and design a life that works. A sought-after speaker at virtual conferences and summits, she also leads the popular workshop, "Designing Your Next Chapter With Soul, Not Struggle." Lesley holds a BA and BFA and has been teaching via Outschool since 2020.

ISBN: 979-8-9988452-7-7

Page Count: 279 pages

Price: $22.99 (paperback); $29.99 (hardcover)

Publication Date: November 11, 2025

Amazon link: