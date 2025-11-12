Financial Gravity Reports Profitability For September And October 2025 Expects Continued Profitability In November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakeway, USA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) today announced that it was profitable in both September and October 2025. Based on current trends and available information, the Company also expects to remain profitable in November 2025.

“We're encouraged by our consistent progress toward sustained profitability and disciplined growth,” said Scott Winters, Chief Executive Officer.“Financial Gravity's scalable model and diversified revenue streams continue to strengthen our long-term position.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about future events and the Company's operations, and can be identified by words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors beyond the Company's control-including changes in market conditions, client preferences, regulatory developments, and unanticipated expenses-may affect outcomes. These statements are made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Our vision at Financial Gravity is to be the industry leader in democratizing family office benefits for the mass affluent American family. Our Turnkey Multi-Family Office Charter revolutionizes financial services by using a multi-disciplinary approach, bringing together all facets of a client's financial life and empowering them with personalized solutions. The result, we feel, is an unparalleled client experience.

We bring the advantages of the family office model that were once only available to the super-wealthy. We provide coordinated advice, without conflict, regarding taxes, investments, and risk management. This coordination of advice provides both efficiency and tax advantages that can generate meaningfully higher returns for clients without exposure to additional portfolio risk. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit .





