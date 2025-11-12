Jushi Holdings And Real Housewives Star Stacey Rusch Bring Shayo To Nevada Adult-Use Market After Virginia Success



Launch Coincides with BravoCon Weekend in Las Vegas

Meet & Greet with Stacey Rusch at NuLeaf Las Vegas on Sunday, November 16 th From 6pm-8pm Products Available Beginning Thursday, November 13th



BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the“Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) today announced the expansion of Shayo - the cannabis-infused wellness brand co-created with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey Rusch - into the Nevada Adult-Use Market beginning Thursday, November 13th.









After achieving success in Virginia's medical market, Shayo is bringing its elevated, cannabis-infused fruit chews to Nevada consumers aged 21 and over. The launch coincides with BravoCon weekend, where Rusch will appear alongside fellow Real Housewives talent. Fans and customers are invited to a meet-and-greet event with Stacey Rusch on Sunday, November 16th at 6:00 PM at NuLeaf Twain (430 E Twain Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169) to celebrate Shayo's debut in the Silver State.

“Shayo is about joy, rhythm, and living life fully,” says Rusch.“I'm thrilled to share this next chapter with Nevada's adult-use consumers and celebrate during BravoCon weekend - it's the perfect moment to bring Shayo's energy to Las Vegas.”

Two distinct cannabis-infused fruit chews are now available, each designed with a target cannabinoid profile and thoughtful flavor pairing. Set your intention for the day with Rise (Blood Orange Pomegranate), showcasing a 1:2 THC:CBG ratio, or unwind with Rest (Berry Vanilla), featuring a 1:2 THC:CBN ratio to help you relax and recharge. Both varieties are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with natural fruit purées, delivering a premium, functional edible experience.

“After seeing Shayo's success in Virginia, we couldn't be more excited to bring this remarkable brand to Nevada,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.“Our partnership with Stacey Rusch continues to inspire a new audience seeking balance and joy through cannabis, and we're proud to introduce Shayo to one of the most dynamic adult-use markets in the country.”

Shayo products will be available for purchase starting Thursday, November 13th at NuLeaf Las Vegas and Incline Village, Beyond Hello Las Vegas and will be coming soon to additional Nevada licensed retailers.

About Stacey Rusch

Stacey Rusch is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and television personality. With a career spanning media and wellness, she rose to national prominence on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac, debuting in Season 9 and quickly becoming a fan favorite. A Detroit native, Stacey now resides in Virginia with her daughter, where she continues to advocate for empowerment, mindfulness, and joy through her ventures, including Shayo.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

