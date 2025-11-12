Mountain America Named Credit Union 504 Lender Of The Year At NADCO NOW Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Mountain America's commitment to fueling small business growth through SBA 504 financing

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union was recently honored as the Credit Union 504 Lender of the Year at the 2025 National Association of Development Companies (NADCO) NOW Conference. This award acknowledges the credit union's leadership and results in delivering affordable, long-term capital to small businesses through the Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loan program. This is the fourth consecutive year the credit union was recognized for expanding access to fixed-rate financing for owner-occupied commercial real estate, equipment, and other eligible growth investments that strengthen local economies.

“It's an incredible privilege to help entrepreneurs turn their vision into lasting impact,” said Michael Griffiths, senior vice president of business banking at Mountain America.“This recognition from NADCO is a testament to our team's commitment to providing access to capital that helps small businesses grow, create jobs, and strengthen the communities we serve.”

The 504 program provides long-term, fixed-rate loans for major fixed assets like equipment, vehicles, and real estate, which in turn promotes business growth and job creation. By lowering down payments and stabilizing interest costs, 504 loans enable entrepreneurs to preserve working capital while investing in facilities and equipment that fuel expansion.

“We are honored to recognize Mountain America Credit Union with the NADCO Community Impact Award, 2025 Credit Union 504 Lender of the Year,” said Rhonda Pointon, president and CEO of NADCO.“Mountain America's partnership is critical to advancing the mission of the SBA 504 program. Their commitment and dedication ensure small business owners across the country get access to capital they need to succeed and make a positive impact in their community. Thank you for your steadfast commitment to the 504 program.”

