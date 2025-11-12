Bellmedex Expands Nationwide Urology Billing Services To Support Medical Practices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BellMedEx, a trusted name in medical billing and revenue cycle management across the United States, today announced the nationwide expansion of its Urology Billing Services program. The initiative aims to help urology practices streamline claim submissions, minimize denials, and ensure compliance with payer-specific coding requirements.

Urology billing presents one of the most complex areas in medical reimbursement due to its combination of surgical procedures, diagnostic testing, and recurring treatment codes. BellMedEx's new program introduces a structured, technology-assisted approach that enables practices to handle these challenges efficiently while maintaining complete regulatory compliance.

“Each specialty has unique billing hurdles, but urology in particular requires deep knowledge of procedural codes, modifier usage, and medical necessity documentation,” said Mehmood ul Hassan, Marketing Manager at BellMedEx.“Our Urology Billing Services are designed to provide precise coding, real-time claim validation, and dedicated support to help practices receive accurate payments faster.”

Tailored Features for Urology Practices

The newly expanded program includes several specialized components designed for the unique needs of urologists and urology groups:

. Specialty-Specific Coding Expertise: Certified coders trained in urology-related CPT, ICD-10, and HCPCS codes ensure that procedures-from diagnostic cystoscopy to lithotripsy and prostate surgeries-are billed correctly the first time.

. Payer-Specific Compliance Knowledge: BellMedEx maintains an updated database of payer rules, including major New York-based and national insurance providers such as Empire BlueCross BlueShield, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, and Humana. This helps practices meet each insurer's exact claim submission requirements.

. Automated Denial Prevention: Built-in claim scrubbing and pre-submission audits identify potential errors before submission, significantly reducing rework and lost revenue.

. Transparent Reporting and Analytics: Providers can access detailed performance dashboards showing claim trends, payment turnaround times, and denial reasons-allowing for better business decisions.

. End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management: From patient eligibility verification and charge entry to payment posting and appeals, BellMedEx offers a complete billing lifecycle solution tailored for urology.

Commitment to Quality and Compliance

BellMedEx's approach combines expert human review with advanced billing automation to deliver measurable improvements in claim acceptance and cash flow. All operations comply with HIPAA standards, and the company continuously updates its systems to align with current CMS and payer guidelines.

“Our focus is not only on accurate claim submission but also on empowering medical providers with clarity and insight,” added Hassan.“By integrating compliance, analytics, and communication, we give urology practices the tools to maintain financial health while focusing on patient care.”

Availability and Access

The Urology Billing Services program is available immediately to urology practices, multi-specialty groups, and hospital-based urology departments across the United States. BellMedEx offers an initial revenue cycle assessment to identify process gaps and provide a no-obligation report on areas for improvement.

Healthcare providers interested in learning more about the service can request a consultation through the BellMedEx website.