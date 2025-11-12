AFRICA NEWS ROOM - Gabon: Trial Of Sylvia And Noureddin Bongo

In Gabon, the trial in absentia of former First Lady Sylvia Bongo Ondimba and her son Noureddin Bongo Valentin promises to be a major test for the independence of the judiciary. Accused of embezzlement of public funds and money laundering, they are scheduled to stand trial before the Special Criminal Court on 10 November 2025.

The Africa24 Group brings you an exclusive debate in the Africa News Room, exploring the issues at stake in this trial of major symbolic significance. It reflects the new authorities' commitment to breaking with the practices of the former regime, while representing a crucial test for the credibility and independence of the Gabonese justice system on the international stage, as well as a decisive step towards restoring citizens' confidence in judicial institutions..

Tune in to this special programme,

Africa News Room - Sylvia and Noureddin Bongo's trial



Broadcast on 15 November 2025 from 17:15 and 23:15 GMT. Rebroadcast on 16 November 2025 from 17:15 and 23:15 GMT.

