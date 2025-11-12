403
Banco Votorantim, Banco Pine, And Automob Q3 2025 Results
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's credit cycle is flashing mixed signals-and these three names show why. BV (a major mid-tier bank best known for vehicle financing) is defending profitability while waiting for lower interest rates to do the rest.
Banco Pine (a corporate and retail lender with a strong specialty in payroll-deductible loans) is accelerating on a focused strategy.
Automob (a large auto-dealership network within the Simpar group) reveals the pressure points on the real economy when financing costs jump.
Together they offer a concise map of what's working-and what isn't-in a high-rate Brazil that may be nearing a gentler phase.
BV - Profit Floor First, Growth Later
What it does: A diversified bank with a large franchise in used light-vehicle credit and a selective wholesale book.
BV, the lender formerly known as Banco Votorantim and backed by Votorantim Group and Banco do Brasil, reported recurring net profit of R$461 million in the third quarter of 2025 and kept return on equity at 15% for the fifth straight quarter.
Its expanded loan book reached R$92.6 billion, up 1.4% from the previous quarter and 2.4% year over year; excluding recent sales of auto portfolios to FIDCs, the annual growth would be 7.2%.
Wholesale accounted for R$26.7 billion and retail R$65.9 billion, with used light-vehicle financing remaining the largest single line at R$44.9 billion.
Over-90-day delinquency stayed flat at 4.8% versus June; retail was 6.1%, vehicles 5.5%. BV's capital and liquidity stayed solid, with Basel ratio at 16.7% and a 179% coverage of over-90-day loans.
What this means in plain terms: BV is running a conservative playbook in a high-rate, highly indebted household environment.
The bank has trimmed riskier lending, leaned into secured products, and used capital markets to serve larger companies (its private securities book in wholesale is up 29.8% year over year).
That mix helped keep bad-loan ratios contained and credit costs down to 3.8% of the expanded portfolio in the quarter. If rates ease and delinquency turns down, 2026 should be kinder to margins and loan growth.
Management has been explicit about this stance. In recent interviews and social posts amplifying them, CEO Gustavo Sousa emphasized tighter, more selective credit while demand and household income remain under pressure.
The bank wants to preserve profitability now and re-accelerate origination as the cycle improves. This is consistent with the Q3 data: vehicle origination re-accelerated into the quarter even as overall underwriting stayed disciplined.
Why you should care: BV is one of Brazil's biggest private lenders and a leader in used-car finance, solar-panel loans and vehicle-backed credit. Its choices ripple through consumer credit, car dealerships, and funding conditions for mid-sized and large companies.
A stable 15% ROE through a rough patch suggests its risk filters are working; if rates fall and non-performers retreat, BV can scale lending from a position of strength.
The bank's recent international push-opening a Luxembourg office for wholesale clients-also broadens funding routes for Brazilian corporates, which matters if domestic conditions stay tight.
Bottom line: BV passed its“stress test” in 2025 by keeping profits and capital steady while nudging growth in safer pockets.
The setup for 2026 hinges on two external levers-interest-rate relief and a visible inflection in delinquencies-but BV's current balance-sheet quality gives it room to lean in when that turn arrives.
All figures and claims above are taken from BV's published Q3-2025 management report and mainstream coverage; nothing was invented or extrapolated.
Banco Pine - Sharper Mix, Faster Flywheel
What it does: A lender growing niches such as Private Payroll Loans and benefits/consignado cards, alongside corporate credit.
The story: Pine is leaning into businesses with better risk-adjusted yields and cross-sell. It posted record profit of R$ 103.6 million ($19m), with annualized ROAE jumping to 34.3%.
The expanded loan book reached R$ 17.0 billion ($3.15b); NPL is a low 1.3%. Operating result climbed to R$ 177.6 million ($33m) while operating expenses rose to R$ 77.9 million ($14m) (from R$ 56.6 million ($10m))-evidence of operating leverage rather than cost blow-outs. Management flags a private-payroll market near R$ 90 billion ($16.67b) as a growth runway.
Read-through: In a cautious system, Pine is creating its own momentum by remixing toward scalable, lower-loss products and tightening risk cycles-letting returns compound even before broad-based rate relief.
Automob - When Financing Costs Bite
What it does: A nationwide auto-dealership platform (Simpar group) selling and servicing vehicles, with exposure to Agro & Machines.
The story: Revenues grew but financing costs overwhelmed operations. Net revenue rose to R$ 3.46 billion ($0.64b), yet EBITDA slipped to R$ 38.6 million ($7m) (vs. R$ 132.2 million ($24m) a year earlier).
Higher financial expenses-up R$ 155 million ($29m)-and a R$ 60 million ($11m) loss in Agro & Machines pushed a quarterly net loss of R$ 166.6 million ($31m) (vs. a R$ 12.6 million ($2m) profit in 3Q24).
Read-through: In high-rate environments, inventory carrying costs, OEM cycles, and segment misfires can erase top-line gains.
The fix is capital discipline-faster inventory turns, tighter credit terms, and sharper product mix-until rate-sensitive demand and financing normalize.
The Bottom Line
BV is playing defense well and is set up for operating-leverage upside if delinquencies ebb in 2026. Banco Pine shows that targeted niches and cross-sell can deliver record returns even before policy rates fall much.
Automob is the cautionary tale: when financing costs and segment losses spike, scale alone won't protect margins. Together, they chart Brazil's likely sequence-first stabilization, then selective growth, and finally broader recovery if rates descend and credit quality heals.
