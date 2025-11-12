Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 12, 2025


2025-11-12 03:24:05
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Morrissey at Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda), Nilüfer Yanya at Cine Joia (Liberdade), Jonathan Ferr -“ECLIPSE” (piano solo) at JazzB (Vila Buarque), and America Tribute - Band With No Name at Blue Note (Paulista).

Also notable: Blues Jam at Bourbon Street (Moema) and“A Praia do Fim do Mundo” (teatro) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) with Casa de Francisca's Sala B hosting Maurício Pereira (Consolação).

Top Picks Tonight Espaço Unimed - Morrissey (tour date)
  • Why picked: A rare midweek arena-sized show from a global alt icon-packed sing-alongs and full production.
  • Start: 21:00 (gates 18:30)
  • Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
  • Tickets/Info: LivePass - Morrissey. Espaço Unimed agenda
Cine Joia - Nilüfer Yanya (indie/alt)
  • Why picked: Critically acclaimed London singer-songwriter-one-night São Paulo date in a landmark downtown venue.
  • Start: Doors 19:00 (showtime TBA by venue)
  • Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade
  • Agenda/Event: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend. event page
JazzB - Jonathan Ferr:“ECLIPSE” (piano solo - 12 anos JazzB)
  • Why picked: A top Brazilian pianist in a special anniversary set-intimate room, audiophile sound.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
  • Tickets/Info: Sympla - Jonathan Ferr. class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Blue Note São Paulo - America Tribute: Band With No Name (late show)
  • Why picked: Harmony-rich 70s classics in a world-class seated club-easy late cap after earlier sets.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website/Tickets: bluenotesp/shows. Eventim listing (22:30). Eventim - America Tribute (service)
Also notable
  • Bourbon Street - Blues Jam (open session) - Start: 21:00; Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Tickets/agenda: Sympla - Blues Jam.
  • Teatro Centro da Terra -“A Praia do Fim do Mundo” (teatro) - Start: 18:00 & 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Info/tickets: Sympla. Centro da Terra.
  • Casa de Francisca - Maurício Pereira (Sala B) - Start: 21:30 (Sala B opens 19:30); Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Program/tickets: programação. Sympla - Maurício Pereira.
Suggested route

19:00 Liberdade doors → Nilüfer Yanya at Cine Joia → 21:00 pivot to Vila Buarque for Jonathan Ferr (JazzB) → 22:20 hop to Paulista for America Tribute at Blue Note (22:30) → late bite nearby. Arena option: start 21:00 at Morrissey (Barra Funda) then finish on Paulista at 22:30.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Barra Funda ↔ Paulista ↔ Liberdade ↔ Vila Buarque runs ~15–35 min by app rides midweek; set a pickup point after arena shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck QR codes and door times before leaving.
  • Seated rooms (Blue Note/JazzB) reward early arrival for better tables.

Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck ticket/venue pages for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

