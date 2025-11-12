São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 12, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Also notable: Blues Jam at Bourbon Street (Moema) and“A Praia do Fim do Mundo” (teatro) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) with Casa de Francisca's Sala B hosting Maurício Pereira (Consolação).Top Picks Tonight Espaço Unimed - Morrissey (tour date)
-
Why picked: A rare midweek arena-sized show from a global alt icon-packed sing-alongs and full production.
Start: 21:00 (gates 18:30)
Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
Tickets/Info: LivePass - Morrissey. Espaço Unimed agenda
-
Why picked: Critically acclaimed London singer-songwriter-one-night São Paulo date in a landmark downtown venue.
Start: Doors 19:00 (showtime TBA by venue)
Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade
Agenda/Event: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend. event page
-
Why picked: A top Brazilian pianist in a special anniversary set-intimate room, audiophile sound.
Start: 21:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Tickets/Info: Sympla - Jonathan Ferr. class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
-
Why picked: Harmony-rich 70s classics in a world-class seated club-easy late cap after earlier sets.
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website/Tickets: bluenotesp/shows. Eventim listing (22:30). Eventim - America Tribute (service)
-
Bourbon Street - Blues Jam (open session)
- Start: 21:00; Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Tickets/agenda: Sympla - Blues Jam.
Teatro Centro da Terra -“A Praia do Fim do Mundo” (teatro)
- Start: 18:00 & 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Info/tickets: Sympla. Centro da Terra.
Casa de Francisca - Maurício Pereira (Sala B)
- Start: 21:30 (Sala B opens 19:30); Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Program/tickets: programação. Sympla - Maurício Pereira.
19:00 Liberdade doors → Nilüfer Yanya at Cine Joia → 21:00 pivot to Vila Buarque for Jonathan Ferr (JazzB) → 22:20 hop to Paulista for America Tribute at Blue Note (22:30) → late bite nearby. Arena option: start 21:00 at Morrissey (Barra Funda) then finish on Paulista at 22:30.Getting around & quick tips
-
Barra Funda ↔ Paulista ↔ Liberdade ↔ Vila Buarque runs ~15–35 min by app rides midweek; set a pickup point after arena shows.
Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck QR codes and door times before leaving.
Seated rooms (Blue Note/JazzB) reward early arrival for better tables.
Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck ticket/venue pages for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment