São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 12, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Morrissey at Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda), Nilüfer Yanya at Cine Joia (Liberdade), Jonathan Ferr -“ECLIPSE” (piano solo) at JazzB (Vila Buarque), and America Tribute - Band With No Name at Blue Note (Paulista).

Also notable: Blues Jam at Bourbon Street (Moema) and“A Praia do Fim do Mundo” (teatro) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) with Casa de Francisca's Sala B hosting Maurício Pereira (Consolação).



Why picked: A rare midweek arena-sized show from a global alt icon-packed sing-alongs and full production.

Start: 21:00 (gates 18:30)

Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda Tickets/Info: LivePass - Morrissey. Espaço Unimed agenda



Why picked: Critically acclaimed London singer-songwriter-one-night São Paulo date in a landmark downtown venue.

Start: Doors 19:00 (showtime TBA by venue)

Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade Agenda/Event: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend. event page



Why picked: A top Brazilian pianist in a special anniversary set-intimate room, audiophile sound.

Start: 21:00

Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque Tickets/Info: Sympla - Jonathan Ferr. class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co



Why picked: Harmony-rich 70s classics in a world-class seated club-easy late cap after earlier sets.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação) Website/Tickets: bluenotesp/shows. Eventim listing (22:30). Eventim - America Tribute (service)



Bourbon Street - Blues Jam (open session) - Start: 21:00; Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Tickets/agenda: Sympla - Blues Jam.

Teatro Centro da Terra -“A Praia do Fim do Mundo” (teatro) - Start: 18:00 & 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Info/tickets: Sympla. Centro da Terra. Casa de Francisca - Maurício Pereira (Sala B) - Start: 21:30 (Sala B opens 19:30); Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Program/tickets: programação. Sympla - Maurício Pereira.

19:00 Liberdade doors → Nilüfer Yanya at Cine Joia → 21:00 pivot to Vila Buarque for Jonathan Ferr (JazzB) → 22:20 hop to Paulista for America Tribute at Blue Note (22:30) → late bite nearby. Arena option: start 21:00 at Morrissey (Barra Funda) then finish on Paulista at 22:30.



Barra Funda ↔ Paulista ↔ Liberdade ↔ Vila Buarque runs ~15–35 min by app rides midweek; set a pickup point after arena shows.

Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck QR codes and door times before leaving. Seated rooms (Blue Note/JazzB) reward early arrival for better tables.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck ticket/venue pages for last-minute changes.