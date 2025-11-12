Rodney Hogg Predicts Joe Root Will Be A 'Total Failure' In Ashes
'His Technique Does Not Work in Australia'
"Joe Root will be a total failure in this series. His technique does not work in Australia. He's got 39 test matches (hundreds), he averages 51. In Australia, he averages 35. He plays the ball under his nose. He loves to glide it down between the third slip and gully. You cannot do that in Australia, you nick those. So his technique does not work in Australia. Joe Root will be their weakness," Rodney told 10 Sport, according to Wisden. Rodney played 38 Tests for Australia from 1978 to 1984.
Root's Record Down Under
In Australia, Root is not only winless in 14 Tests against the Aussies, but he has also not scored as he would have liked, having made nine half-centuries at an average of 35.68, scoring 892 runs in 14 matches and 27 innings. With his best score being 89 and having three scores of 80s, the veteran has been unlucky to miss out on the milestone in some of the toughest conditions to bat in.
During the last tour to Australia during 2021-22, when England were thrashed 4-0, Root top-scored for the side with 322 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 32.20, with three fifties. He was the third-highest run-getter overall.
A Crucial Series for England
The Ashes series in Australia will be crucial for England. For the visitors, this will be their chance to win the first away Ashes series since 2011 and their first overall since 2015. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
