Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IDCA Announces Squad For T20I Deaf Cricket Series In UAE This Dec

IDCA Announces Squad For T20I Deaf Cricket Series In UAE This Dec


2025-11-12 03:23:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has announced its squad for the upcoming 3-Match T20I Deaf Cricket Series between the IDCA Deaf Team and the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai Team, scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a release from IDCA. The All-IDCA Men's Selection Committee has selected the following players to represent India in this exciting international series.

IDCA Deaf Team Squad

Squad of IDCA Deaf team: Virender Singh (Captain) (Himachal Pradesh), Shariq Majeed Ganie (Jammu & Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Aswin Kaliaperumal (Wicketkeeper) (Tamil Nadu), Rahul Vaghamshi (Gujarat), Ihjas Pattappil (Kerala), Samiullah Khan Ansar Khan Pathan (Wicketkeeper) (Maharashtra), Pranil More (Maharashtra), Viraj Kolte (Maharashtra), Jigar Thakkar (Gujarat), Vaibhav Paranjpe (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Fahimuddin (Delhi).

Support Staff

Support Staff: Mukesh Kumar (Manager), Asheesh Bajpai (Assistant manager), Dev Dutt (Head coach), Santosh Kumar Rai (Mentor), Mohd Imran (Fitness trainer), Sharad Mudgal (Interpreter) (ISL). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN12112025007385015968ID1110335163



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search