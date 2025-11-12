India's Textile Exports Show Resilience, Clock 0.1% Growth In H1

India's Textile & Apparel, including handicrafts exports, demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first half of FY 2025-26 despite global headwinds and tariff-related challenges in major markets. India's global exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew marginally by 0.1% during April-September 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Strong Growth in Key and New Markets

According to the release, some of the large export markets for India, which clocked impressive growth rates, were the UAE (14.5%), the UK (1.5%), Japan (19.0%), Germany (2.9%), Spain (9.0%) and France (9.2%).

On the other hand, some of the other markets that recorded higher growth rates were Egypt (27%), Saudi Arabia (12.5%), Hong Kong (69%), etc. These 111 markets contributed USD 8,489.08 million during April-September 2025, compared to USD 7,718.55 million in the previous year--reflecting a 10% growth and an absolute increase of USD 770.3 million.

Key Sectors Driving Growth

The key sectors driving this growth included Ready-Made Garments (RMG) of all Textiles, with a 3.42% growth, and Jute, with a 5.56% growth.

Sectoral Adaptability and Policy Focus

This performance highlights the sector's adaptability and competitiveness in the face of global uncertainties.

India's continued expansion into non-traditional markets reinforces the Government's policy focus on export diversification, value addition, and global market integration under the "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives. (ANI)

