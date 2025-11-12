Gadkari Praised Bengaluru Tunnel Project, BJP Opposes It: Shivakumar

Shivakumar Slams BJP, Defends Bengaluru Tunnel Project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition BJP, calling it a party which is opposed to the development of Karnataka. Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar also said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has praised the tunnel project in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has praised the tunnel project in Bengaluru. Bengaluru's topography is rocky, and hence we decided to have an underground metro line in the past. No one spoke against tunnels when the metro was made. The tunnel road project is a project for posterity. The tender process for the tunnel project will end in a couple of days, and we will know how many have bid." Asked if the tunnel project was his dream project, he said, "This is the dream project for the youth of the city. PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have offered suggestions on this. There are tunnel projects in Pune and Mumbai, but there is opposition to the tunnel project in Bengaluru. All the Bengaluru MLAs agreed to the tunnel project, but now they are opposing it. We are open to suggestions."

On Bihar Polls and Karnataka Politics

On exit polls giving a majority to NDA in Bihar, he said, "We don't believe in exit polls even if they are in our favour. We did not believe the exit polls in Karnataka either. Let's wait for the results. The people of Bihar want change, and we are confident that Mahaghatbandan will emerge victorious." Asked if the Bihar results will have an impact on Karnataka politics, he said, "Bihar results will not have any impact on state politics. Karnataka is a leader in development and social change."

Clash with Centre Over State Projects

Asked about the Union Environmental department raising objections to the Sharavathi project, he said, "Neerina Hejje book launch has been scheduled for November 14, which is Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. I will speak about all irrigation projects in the state on that occasion." On his meeting with the Union minister, he said, "I will have to meet the Union minister during my next visit. The Forest Department has raised objections to the Mahadayi and Yettinahole projects. We have offered to give Revenue land in lieu of Forest land, but the Union ministry is saying that even the revenue land belongs to the Forest department. I will speak about injustice to the state after November 14."

Delhi Visit and Cabinet Discussions

Asked about Union minister V Somanna's invitation for him to visit Delhi, he said, "I am going to his house for breakfast. We have to take MPs during the Parliamentary session to discuss these issues. We can't do anything, leaving Somanna out as he is the Union Jal Shakthi minister." Asked about CM Siddaramaiah's Delhi visit on November 15, he said, "I am also travelling to Delhi on November 14. Kapil Sibal is my lawyer, and I am there to meet him." On discussion with the CM on Cabinet expansion, he said, "It is his prerogative and he has not discussed it with me. We are sending the list of MLC candidates to Delhi today or tomorrow."

Comments on Delhi Car Blast

Asked about Delhi car blast, he said, "This is a serious issue and we all need to be careful. The Union government has to protect the country." Asked if steps taken by the Union government are in order, he said, "Outcome is important for us. The steps of the Union government must yield results. There have been many failures and they are continuing. Loss of lives is increasing."

