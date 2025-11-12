Assam CM Identifies Terror Supporters Orders Arrests Across State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government has identified suspected individuals across several districts of the state who are involved in supporting terrorist activities, adding that police have been instructed police to arrest only those who are involved, ensuring that no innocent person is targeted. Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sarma said, "We had identified suspected persons - 1 each in Tamulpur and Karbi Anglong, two each in Sonitpur and Golaghat, 3 in Bongaigaon, 2 in Goalpara, 4 in Barpeta, 1 in Cachar, 3 in Nalbari, 2 in Hojai, 1 in Baksa, 3 in Darrang, 1 in Jorhat, 2 in South Salmara, 1 in Kamrup (Metro), 5 (Kamrup. I instructed the arrest of those people who have supported terrorists. We will not catch innocent persons. We will catch those who support terrorists and will take action against them. These people are trying to deteriorate the situation in Assam."

Chief Minister said that the Assam Police has arrested five individuals in connection with the Delhi blast case for spreading offensive and provocative content online. Taking to X, Sarma wrote that those arrested include Mattiur Rehman from Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal from Goalpara, Abdul Latif from Chirang, Wajhul Kamal from Kamrup, and Nur Amin Ahmed from Bongaigaon. "The abovementioned have been arrested in the Delhi blast case, as the key accused for spreading aggressive content on the internet. Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror," he said.

Security has also been tightened at the Guwahati Railway Station following the Delhi blast, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducting detailed checks on platforms and trains. The explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday evening claimed the lives of at least eight people.

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected DNA samples from the mother of the key suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10. Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further examination, according to sources.

According to Delhi Police sources, the suspect, Umar, was seen with the same i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway before heading toward Delhi. Investigative agencies are now tracing the vehicle's movements as part of an ongoing probe into the terror-linked explosion. (ANI)

