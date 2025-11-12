Safety Fears In Pakistan: Sri Lanka Cricketers Request To Return Home

Several members of Sri Lanka's squad currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series against the hosts and a tri-nation series featuring Zimbabwe, have expressed concerns over their safety and have asked for permission to return home. This comes after the death of atleast 12 people and injury to 27 others following a suicide blast in Islamabad outside the district and session courts building in the capital's G-11 area on Tuesday, as per Dawn.

The tour to Pakistan started with a six-wicket loss while chasing 300 at Rawalpindi on Thursday, and the second ODI of the three-match series will take place on Thursday. The tri-nation series, in T20I format, will start from November 17 onwards.

Sri Lanka Cricket Responds to Player Concerns

A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns."

As per the statement, after this development, "SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party."

Directive to Continue Tour

In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled. SLC also made it clear if any player or member of the touring party decides to return back home even when the series is on as per directive issued by SLC, the board will "will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption."

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review," the statement concluded.

Tour's Earlier Setbacks

If players leave, it would be another major setback to this tour after Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had pulled out of the tri-nation series due to airstrikes in Paktika which killed three up-and-coming local players, which ACB described as a "cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime." Zimbabwe was eventually roped in as a replacement to the tri-nation series. (ANI)

