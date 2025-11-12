IAF-USAF Exercise Underway Navy Chief Visits US To Boost Ties

IAF, USAF Conduct Bilateral Exercise

The Indian Air Force and the United States Air Force are participating in a bilateral exercise, which is being held from November 10 to 13. This exercise aims to foster mutual learning and enhance interoperability between the two forces. The USAF is participating with the B-1B Lancer aircraft. "The Indian Air Force and United States Air Force are engaged in a bilateral exercise from 10-13 Nov 25, aimed at fostering mutual learning and enhancing interoperability. USAF is participating with the B-1B Lancer," wrote IAF.

Navy Chief Visits US to Bolster Maritime Ties

Meanwhile, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is on an official visit to the United States from November 12 to 17. According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit aims to further strengthen the maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy.

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. Department of War. He will also meet Adm Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Adm Stephen T. Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT), besides other senior naval leadership and dignitaries.

The Ministry of Defence said that these interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies.

The visit will also include engagements with key naval institutions and operational commands of the U.S. Navy. Discussions are expected to focus on shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific, collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as the MILAN, and initiatives of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF)

As per the Ministry of Defence, the visit by CNS underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to deepening cooperation with the U.S. Navy towards realising the vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

