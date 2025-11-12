Delhi HC Seeks Govt Response On 6-Year Age Rule For Class 1 Admission

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Delhi Government over the six-year age criterion for admission in class 1 from the upcoming academic session in the National Capital.

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed challenging the circular issued by the Delhi Government in June 2025. The admission process is scheduled to begin in December.

The Division bench, headed by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyay, issued a notice to the Delhi Government and sought a response. Counsel appearing for the Delhi Government sought time to file a reply. Thereafter, the high court listed the matter for hearing on November 26.

PIL Challenges New Three-Tier Pre-School Structure

Advocate Vaibhav Sharma appeared for petitioner Deepika Sharma. It was stated that the Delhi government issued a circular on June 20, 2025, introducing a new class for pre-school and fixing the age criteria at six years for class one admission from the academic year 2026-2027.

It was argued that the Delhi Government has actually introduced a new policy/circular, wherein the child must undergo preschool one, preschool two, and preschool three before being admitted to class one. Earlier, it was nursery and K.G., but now, after the said circular, it would be a new class from the academic year 2026-2027.

Petition Cites Impact on Students and Financial Burden

It is further stated that the public at large would be affected in two ways. Firstly, an additional burden of one year of fee for preschool would be imposed, as it becomes mandatory to undergo preschool before being admitted to class 1. Moreover, direct admission to class 1 is very difficult due to limited seats.

The introduction of this policy/circular would affect the public at large in two ways. Number one, the students already enrolled and to be promoted to class 1 would have to undergo pre-school again, and the students of nursery to be promoted to K.G. would again be in nursery, the plea highlighted.

It is further added that in case any such circular is being introduced, it should be effective from academic year 2026-2027, effective for the fresh admissions thereto and not to the children already admitted to school in the academic year 2025. By issuing such a circular, it seems as if the class would remain empty, since the children already in K.G. would have to be promoted to class 1; however, the maximum number of children would be below six years and would remain in preschool for one more year, the plea said.

It is also highlighted that the fee for any private school as of the current date for a quarter is approximately 60,000, which makes it about 2.40 lakh for a year, an unnecessary burden on the general public.

Petitioner Suggests Alternative Implementation

The petitioner has also suggested that the circular be amended to change the admission age to class nursery from three years and above to four years and above, and then the same pre-school 1 for four years and above, preschool 2 for five years and above, and six years and above for class 1.

The plea stated that the admission age can be set at four years old from the academic year 2026-2027 for the effective implementation of the circular; otherwise, it would affect parents financially, and also the present students already in preschool would have to undergo preschool again.

