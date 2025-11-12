Double Wages, Enhanced Security: Uttar Pradesh Govt Revises Night-Shift Rules For Women

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced a series of measures for female employees working night shifts. The new directive introduced wage benefits, enhanced security measures for women, among other measures.

As per the new order, women can work between 7 pm and 6 am, provided they give their consent. Employers will have to ensure their security, fair wages, and other facilities.



According to the Gazette order passed Wednesday, women employees will receive double wages, CCTV surveillance, transport facilities, and security guards, reported ANI. Women employees can also work for up to six days a week.

The new rule also lets employees work up to 144 hours of overtime every quarter - which is double the previous limit of 75 hours per quarter, with payment at double wage rates.

New order applies to which categories?

This order also applies to 29 categories of hazardous industries, where women are now permitted to work. The Yogi government's move aims to empower women in the workplace.

Amendments to Factories Act, 1948

The official gazette mentioned that it has been decided to amend the Factories Act, 1948 in its application to the State of Uttar Pradesh to:



allow the State Government to increase the number of hours of work from the existing nine hours up to twelve hours inclusive of rest intervals in any day subject to maximum of 48 hours in any week;

allow the State Government to extend the total number of hours of work by a worker without an interval to six hours to any group or class or description of factories to facilitate the increase in the daily maximum hours of work due to provisions of flexibility in working hours;

allow the State Government to prescribe the bours of work in any day or in any week above which wages at the rate of twice the rate of ordinary in respect of overtime work is payable to worker in respect of overtime work;

allow the factories to engage workers on overtime for an increased period of time in a quarter to deal with exceptional press of work; enable the employment of woman workers on overtime work, providing for equality and equal opportunity to work and earn and also to enable employment of woman round the clock subject to the conditions to secure safety and health of the woman workers working in night shifts, upon obtaining written consent from the woman workers who are interested to work in night shifts.