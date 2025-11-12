Trump Mentioned In Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell-Michael Wolff Emails Here Is What They Reveal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congressional Democrats released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein suggesting that President Donald Trump may have been aware of the underage girls Epstein exploited, intensifying scrutiny over the President's ties to Epstein.

Emails to Ghislaine Maxwell and Michael Wolff

The documents, part of roughly 20,000 pages of correspondence obtained by the House Oversight Committee from Epstein's estate, include exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, and Michael Wolff, a journalist and biographer.

In a 2011 email to Maxwell, Epstein wrote:“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump... [a victim] had spent hours at my house with him... he has never once been mentioned.”

The email does not explicitly identify the individual but is widely interpreted as referencing Trump.

A newly released email from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing U.S. President Donald Trump

In a 2019 email to Wolff, Epstein stated:“Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever... of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

A newly released email from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell and U.S. President Donald Trump

Epstein and Wolff also discussed Trump potentially being questioned by CNN about their relationship in 2015. Wolff wrote:“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you valuable PR and political currency.”

A newly released email from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell and U.S. President Donald Trump

The emails come as House Democrats are preparing to push a vote to compel the Department of Justice to release more files related to Epstein's sex-trafficking investigation.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's crimes, stating earlier this year:

“I had nothing to do with the guy. I never went to the island.”

The scrutiny over Trump's connections to Epstein has grown amid the release of other documents, including a purported birthday letter from Trump to Epstein that he has denied writing. Trump has filed libel suits against Dow Jones & Co., News Corp., and Rupert Murdoch in relation to the letter.

Epstein dies of suicide

Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges, including procuring minors for prostitution. He faced federal sex-trafficking charges when he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019, with authorities ruling the death a suicide.

