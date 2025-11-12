House Republicans Release 23,000 Epstein Documents After Democrats Reveal Trump Mentioned In Emails

MENAFN - Live Mint) House Republicans on Wednesday (November 12) released a massive trove of 23,000 pages of documents from the estate of convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, following months of delays, the New York Times reported.

The release came shortly after Democrats published emails suggesting President Donald Trump may have known more about Epstein's sex-trafficking activities than previously acknowledged.

Documents detail Epstein-Trump connection

The newly released materials were obtained by Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, through a subpoena issued in August. According to reports, the documents were published online just two hours after House Democrats released an email from Epstein stating that Trump“spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein's victims.

Political context

Republicans' release appears aimed at countering criticism that the party has withheld government files on Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Democrats release Trump-related Epstein emails

Congressional Democrats on Wednesday released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that appear to reference President Donald Trump, prompting renewed scrutiny over the President's ties to Epstein. The emails include correspondence with Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell and journalist Michael Wolff.

In one 2019 email to Wolff, Epstein wrote,“Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Another email from April 2, 2011, to Maxwell stated:“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump. (Redacted name) spent hours at my house with him... he has never once been mentioned.” Maxwell replied the same day:“I have been thinking about that.”

The name of the individual mentioned in the email was redacted but has been identified by House Democrats as Virginia Giuffre, who publicly accused Epstein and others of sexual exploitation.

White House pushback

The White House quickly denounced the release, accusing Democrats of“selectively leaking” emails to smear the President.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said:“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax.”

Leavitt also noted that Giuffre had“repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn't have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions.”

Giuffre's account

In her memoir and prior court testimony, Giuffre said she met Trump only once while working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago and did not accuse him of misconduct. She described him as“friendly” and recalled that he offered to help her get babysitting jobs.

Other Epstein household staff also testified under oath that, while Trump visited Epstein's house, they“didn't see him engage in any inappropriate conduct.”

Maxwell's statement

Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for her role in aiding Epstein's crimes, told the Justice Department in July that she never witnessed Trump in any inappropriate setting:“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting... The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

Political context

The release of the emails comes amid ongoing political debate over Epstein-related documents.

The Trump-Epstein connection has long been a point of public and media scrutiny, particularly following Epstein's death by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges.

| Trump mentioned in Epstein-Maxwell-Wolff correspondence – What the emails show