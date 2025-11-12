Veritek Global Earns Ecovadis Bronze Medal In Sustainability Management

MENAFN - Pressat) Veritek Global Ltd, a pan-European specialist in installation, maintenance, and repair of mission-critical equipment, is proud to announce that it has earned afrom, a globally recognised sustainability ratings provider.

The 2025 assessment marks a significant milestone for Veritek, as the scope of the review was expanded beyond its UK headquarters to also include its regional hubs in Germany, Spain, and Italy.

For the first time, Veritek was assessed in the medium-sized company category (100–999 employees), meaning the organisation was benchmarked against larger companies with greater resources.

Despite this new and more demanding comparison group, Veritek achieved strong progress in key sustainability areas. EcoVadis recognised improvements in Veritek's policies, reporting practices, and overall sustainability performance, resulting in higher scores in the categories of Environment, Labour & Human Rights, and Ethics.

“Earning the Bronze Medal from EcoVadis is an achievement we're proud of,” said Sales and Marketing Director Adrian Clark.“Although we have moved from Silver to Bronze due to being assessed against larger companies, our actual scores have increased across the board. This reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainable development and growth and the strides we are making in strengthening our policies, reporting, and overall practices.”

Veritek's overall score has increased since the last assessment, thanks to the implementation of additional sustainability policies and the publication of enhanced reporting, which demonstrates the company's dedication to transparency and continuous improvement.

The EcoVadis certification is valid for one year, until 30 September 2026.