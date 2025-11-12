Winter Market, Food, Family Games, The Youth Zone That Has It All

MENAFN - Pressat) Legacy Youth Zone is hosting their annual Winter Community Day on Saturday, the 6th of December 2025. Legacy Youth Zone is a state-of-the-art youth provision in the heart of Croydon and is going to be celebrating the festive season by hosting their annual Winter Community Day. Think Christmas Markets, food, festive fun, family games, and so much more.

Legacy will be opening its doors to the community of Croydon and the surrounding areas for a day to remember and celebrate. Anyone who is interested in going can sign up for a ticket via their Eventbrite page, which can be found here - bit/43ru2mT

They will have activities for the whole family, including Santa's Grotto, Christmas Stories, Christmas Photos, Winter Roller Skating, Winter Baking, Elf Roulette, Pin the Rudolph, Wrap the Staff, and so much more!

Legacy Youth Zone is committed to providing a safe, positive and inspiring environment for young people from Croydon and surrounding areas. The Winter Community Day continues its mission to bring the community together, support young people's wellbeing and celebrate the festive season in a welcoming space.

Legacy warmly welcomes families and individuals from the local area to book their free tickets and join them for a joyful afternoon of community, connection, and celebration. Please register early to secure your place.