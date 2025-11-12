Tangible Alternative Assets Take Centre Stage Ahead Of The Autumn Budget

MENAFN - Pressat) As speculation mounts around the UK's Autumn Budget on, Vintage Acquisitions - one of the UK's leading whisky cask specialists - is urging investors to consider increasing their exposure to tangible assets such as maturing Scotch whisky casks.

With inflation sitting near 3.8% and public finances under strain, the new Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces mounting pressure to raise revenue. Analysts are predicting a mix of frozen tax thresholds, reduced pension and ISA reliefs and targeted property or wealth taxes.

“Traditional tax shelters are under threat,” says Robert Long, Director of Vintage Acquisitions.“Many investors are re-evaluating their portfolios ahead of November. Whisky casks are proving to be one of the few physical assets that both preserve and grow value - regardless of government policy.”

Vintage Acquisitions, established in 2011, manages thousands of casks across Scotland, offering secure storage under HMRC-approved bond and full and complete client ownership documentation.

Over the past decade, rare whisky bottle values have risen by 322% (Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, 2023) and global demand continues to soar, with Scotch exports reaching £5.4 billion in 2024.

“As governments look to close fiscal gaps, tangible assets offer investors protection from paper-based volatility and future tax drag,” Long adds.“Whisky is a time-based asset - it matures quietly, appreciating while the rest of the world reacts.”

Vintage Acquisitions is currently working with clients who are reviewing and expanding their holdings in preparation for the Autumn Budget.







