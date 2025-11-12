Itoo Directs Strict Enforcement Of Fee, Textbook Rules

Sakeena Itoo reviews performance, functioning of School Education Department in Kashmir Division

Srinagar- Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, on Wednesday directed the Director of School Education to issue a detailed order regulating the curriculum and textbooks to be followed by schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review issues related to fee fixation and the regulation of private schools, the minister emphasized that education is a social responsibility, and no student should be deprived of learning opportunities due to unreasonable fee structures or unregulated textbook sales.

The minister directed all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to ensure strict implementation of these directives“in letter and spirit.” She asked them to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and take stern action against institutions violating existing norms.

During the meeting, Itoo expressed concern over reports of private schools selling textbooks through select agencies at exorbitant rates. She instructed CEOs to conduct regular checks on schools and bookshops and take stringent action against those involved in overpricing or profiteering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister further directed that a grievance redressal mechanism be established in every district to handle complaints related to school fees and textbook pricing.

Recognizing the key role of private institutions in supplementing public education, Itoo called for greater transparency in fee disclosure, adherence to approved structures, and timely grievance redressal for parents and students.

She also instructed the education department to develop a dynamic, transparent website hosted on a government server to facilitate online applications, fee data submission, and public access to approved fee structures.

Itoo asked officials to come up with evidence-based recommendations for periodic fee revision to maintain affordability and sustainability in private education.