Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-12 03:18:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Loblaw Companies Limited: Announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended October 4, 2025. Revenue was $19,395 million, an increase of $857 million, or 4.6%. Adjusted EBITDAwas $2,217 million, an increase of $148 million, or 7.2%. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading up $1.30 at $57.83.

