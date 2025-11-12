Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Descartes Systems Group


2025-11-12 03:18:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:03 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group: Announced that Estes Logistics, a division of Estes Express Lines, has leveraged the Descartes Global Logistics NetworkTM and Descartes' routing and mobile technology for over 15 years to optimize dedicated truckload, specialty transportation and final mile delivery operations across the United States. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading down $0.22 at $116.18.

Baystreet.ca

