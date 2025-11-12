Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-12 03:18:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:17 AM EST - Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.: Has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal private placement basis, 22,388,100 common shares of the Company at a price of $3.35 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $75,000,135. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. shares T are trading dpwm $0.10 at $3.52.

