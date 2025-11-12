403
Microbix Biosystems Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:00 PM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: And SEKISUI Diagnostics, LLC (SEKISUI), a global manufacturer of innovative diagnostic tests, reagents, diagnostic systems, and raw materials, announce that Microbix external third-party quality assessment products will be used to support SEKISUI's U.S. commercialization of the molecular point-of-care assay for diagnosis of COVID/Flu A/Flu B using the Metrix® platform from Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.25.
