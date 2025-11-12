Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goldmining Inc

Goldmining Inc


2025-11-12 03:18:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:30 PM EST - GoldMining Inc: Reports that the Brazilian National Mining Agency has granted a renewal of exploration claim 866032/2008, also known as the Colíder Project effective October 30, 2025. The renewal is valid for three years, during which time the Company shall prepare and present a final exploration report. GoldMining Inc shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.96.

MENAFN12112025000212011056ID1110335084



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search