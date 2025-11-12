403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:30 PM EST - GoldMining Inc: Reports that the Brazilian National Mining Agency has granted a renewal of exploration claim 866032/2008, also known as the Colíder Project effective October 30, 2025. The renewal is valid for three years, during which time the Company shall prepare and present a final exploration report. GoldMining Inc shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.96.
