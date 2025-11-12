Deloitte Fast 50 Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Launched over 25 years ago, the Technology Fast 50TM program celebrates innovation, rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and the world-class achievements of the Canadian technology industry. Awards are presented in distinct categories that characterize and define the unique strengths of Canadian innovation. Winners include both public and private companies spanning a variety of industry sub-sectors from hardware, software, and telecommunications to emerging technology and digital media. Technology Fast 50 program winners are paving the way in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value both at home and beyond.
