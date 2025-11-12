Deloitte Fast 50 Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Amanda Perran, Technology Sector Leader and Co-Leader, National Technology Fast 50 Program Leader, Deloitte ("Company"), and her team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the release list of Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest percentage revenue growth over a consecutive three-year period.



Launched over 25 years ago, the Technology Fast 50TM program celebrates innovation, rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and the world-class achievements of the Canadian technology industry. Awards are presented in distinct categories that characterize and define the unique strengths of Canadian innovation. Winners include both public and private companies spanning a variety of industry sub-sectors from hardware, software, and telecommunications to emerging technology and digital media. Technology Fast 50 program winners are paving the way in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value both at home and beyond.