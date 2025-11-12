CIMA+ To Host Two Webinars During Canada Climate Week Xchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) -is pleased to announce its participation in the inauguralAs part of this national initiative, CIMA+ will host two webinars: A new era of building performance: navigating Canada's carbon regulations with confidence and ESG in action: Driving profitability through SDG-aligned growth.

The first webinar will walk through the latest and upcoming regulatory changes and introduce a next-generation approach to building performance analysis. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, the approach uses cloud computing to evaluate thousands of design scenarios in seconds. It empowers teams to explore the carbon, energy, and cost implications of envelope, structure, and MEP system choices early, when it matters most.

The second webinar will highlight CIMA+'s comprehensive approach across the three ESG pillars-environmental, social, and governance-with a deep dive into its SDG-driven revenue framework. On the environmental front, discover how CIMA+ is implementing a decarbonization roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. From a social perspective, the session showcases how Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) initiatives strengthen innovation, empower communities, and enhance workforce engagement, while governance measures-such as the Ethics and ESG Committee and robust risk management practices-ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term resilience.

Both webinars offered by CIMA+ are taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:

A new era of building performance: navigating Canada's carbon regulations with confidence



Date: November 24, 2025

Time: 3pm EST

Format/Location: Virtual To register click here

ESG in action: Driving profitability through SDG-aligned growth



Date: November 26, 2025

Time: 2pm EST

Format/Location: Virtual To register click here

To learn more about these webinars or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .

