AISIX Solutions Inc. Launches Wildfire Risk Intelligence Pilot With Leading Global Insurance Company

The firm is a global professional services company offering advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people.

The pilot will assess how AISIX's advanced wildfire risk scoring and data visualization tools can support the insurance firm in understanding and managing wildfire risk across Canada. Participants from the insurance firm teams will be given full access to AISIX's wildfire dashboard to evaluate data accuracy, model integration, and operational relevance for underwriting and risk decision-making.

About the Pilot

Over a 30-day evaluation period, users from different teams will test the AISIX Climate Genius wildfire dashboard using key property records. AISIX will provide full onboarding, support, and weekly check-ins to ensure smooth implementation. The pilot will measure criteria such as property upload success, risk-score generation, analytics compatibility, and user satisfaction.

The initiative's success will be determined by meeting or exceeding key evaluation criteria, including operational relevance and user confidence in the system. If successful, the pilot may transition into a long-term service agreement.

A Step Forward in Wildfire Intelligence

"This pilot project represents an important milestone in validating our platform and expanding access to wildfire intelligence for insurers," said Dr. Gio Roberti, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "Our platform is designed to empower underwriters and risk professionals with advanced insights to make informed, data-driven decisions in an era of increasing wildfire risk."

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.