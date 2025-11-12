Laura Smith

PhD Researcher and Graduate Teaching Fellow, University of Liverpool

Laura is a PhD Researcher and Graduate Teaching Fellow based at the University of Liverpool.

Laura's research background is situated firmly within the social sciences. Her current research explores social issues within Northern Ireland with a unique interdisciplinary perspective. She has a particular interest in issues of social, spatial and gender inequality.

Her ongoing research at the University of Liverpool explores how women who are in 'mixed' intimate relationships with someone who is of a different community background navigate living in Northern Ireland, in the aftermath of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement.

Laura has presented her research at multiple conferences, both in GB, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

2022–present PhD Researcher and Graduate Teaching Fellow, University of Liverpool



2019 University of Leeds, MA Social Research 2018 Queen Mary, University of London, BA Human Geography

