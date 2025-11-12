Mesa Laboratories, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) today announced that Gary Owens, President and CEO, and John Sakys, CFO will be attending the following upcoming conferences:

Raymond James Napa Valley Small Cap Symposium

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. GMT

Webcast: Click Here

8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be accessible via live webcast here, and a replay will be available on the Events & Presentations section of Mesa Lab's Investor Relations website at .

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

For more information about Mesa, please visit our website at .

Mesa Laboratories Contacts

Gary Owens, President and CEO

John Sakys, CFO

1-303-987-8000

...