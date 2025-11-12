Kazakhstan Proposes Age Limits For Social Media

In Kazakhstan, the Mazhilis (Parliament) is considering a draft Digital Code in its first reading, which proposes introducing age restrictions for registration on social networks, Azernews reports.

According to Kazinform, the initiative was proposed by MP Askhat Aimagambetov, who highlighted that similar measures have already been adopted in other countries.

“For example, in Denmark and Australia, registration on social networks is allowed from ages 15-16, while in the USA, the UK, and Ireland, parental consent and verification are required,” Aimagambetov said.“We need to consult with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Education to determine their position. Such a rule could be implemented within the framework of this law.”

Experts note that the proposed measure aims to protect children from online risks, including exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and online scams. If adopted, Kazakhstan would join a growing number of countries that regulate social media access to minors, balancing digital innovation with child safety.

Some observers also suggest that the law could encourage social networks to develop better age-verification technologies and promote digital literacy programs for young users.