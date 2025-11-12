General Eichelsheim: Continuous Support For Ukraine Will Prevent Russia From Gaining Advantage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Ukrinform's correspondent in The Hague.

"What Russia is doing is still fighting a war. They're not going to win. So, the first thing is: Ukraine will win this, as long as we continue to support Ukraine and stay united as we are. We will make sure that Ukraine wins this war and Russia loses it. Russia, however, is doing everything to affect the mindset of the Ukrainian population by hitting infrastructure-water, energy systems-especially with winter approaching. That's still part of their strategy: to have an impact on the population. But, as I said at the beginning, the Ukrainian population is brave and resilient, and they will withstand it. I'm fully convinced of that," he said.

According to the general, on the frontline, "Russia makes progress, but it's very, very slow because Ukraine is able to defend itself with drones and the technology they have." "It will continuously be difficult for Russia. They have changed their tactics and are trying to work more effectively, but there is still a lot of death on the frontline. I don't see Russia gaining a significant advantage in the coming period because Ukraine is able to withstand their attacks. I think that by continuously supporting Ukraine with what they need, we can prevent Russia from making gains from their current attacks."

He also noted that while Russia has not yet exhausted its military resources and continues to operate under a wartime economy, sanctions pressure could significantly limit its capabilities.

"No, I don't think so, not directly. They are operating under a war economy at the moment. They are still capable, together with their allies in Iran and North Korea, of supplying what they need at the front line. Unfortunately, that's what we see, even though the economy is not doing very well. Putting more sanctions on them, ensuring that the shadow fleet is no longer operational, and making sure that gas and oil are not being sold to other nations - I think that will help keep the Russian Federation's economy down. They will have less money to sustain their war economy. But I also think we have to be honest: they are still able to produce enough to maintain operations on the front line. Therefore, we need to continue supporting Ukraine, remain united in Europe, the United States, and other countries, as well as together with the UN in providing humanitarian assistance," Eichelsheim said.

"In the end, Russia will not win. So, we have to support Ukraine so they can be as strong as possible and force Russia to the negotiation table. We will have negotiations at some point in time. From my perspective, those negotiations should be conducted by a strong Ukraine, supported by allies, supported by the coalition of the willing, and supported by Europe and the U.S. From that position, they can conduct very strong negotiations and force Russia to come to an end and to stop this war under the terms that Ukraine deems wise," he added.

According to the Dutch general, "we must make sure to show Russia that we will not back down and that Ukraine will be the one to win this."

Eichelsheim also warned that a frozen conflict would mean, first, that Russia could resume hostilities at any moment, and second, that Ukraine would be unable to build a strong economy, as a frozen conflict hampers development.

"That's why we have to do everything to make Ukraine as strong as possible and bring them to the negotiation table with Russia," he stressed.